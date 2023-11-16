Country Flag

Mortgage Advisors

Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in Switzerland to help you seal the deal:

Featured

HYPOHAUS

HYPOHAUS is a mortgage broker and consulting company in Switzerland. They can advise you on many aspects of home ownership and mortgages, and compare and negotiate with over 50 lenders. They also have several online calculators to simplify your financing decisions. Contact HYPOHAUS to find the right mortgage for you.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Mortgage Advisors

homegate.ch

homegate.ch is an online property portal operating in Switzerland. The site offers a range of property services, from rental listings to online mortgages. They also offer the latest news and views on the Swiss housing market. So, if you’re moving to Switzerland, check out homegate.ch.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing