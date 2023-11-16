Country Flag

Looking for the latest English bestsellers in your new home? Explore our listings of English and international bookstores in Switzerland:

Pile of Books

Pile of Books is an international bookstore in Zurich. The store stocks a large number of English titles, from poetry and photography to crime dramas and literary fiction. A favorite of Zurich expats, Pile of Books also stocks German titles, as well as some secondhand books.

Orell Füssli

Orell Füssli is a bookstore with outlets throughout Switzerland. While specializing in German- and French-language titles, larger stores also stock a growing number of English and international titles. The largest selection can be found at Orell Füssli’s Zurich outlet on Bahnhofstrasse.

