Getting to grips with the immigration law in Switzerland can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:

Wisler Legal

Wisler Legal is a Swiss law firm providing German and English services. From their offices in Zurich, they provide expat-friendly advice on a range of legal matters, including Swiss immigration and residence, inheritance, and real estate. So, whatever your legal needs in Switzerland, Wisler Legal offer guidance and support.
Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Immigration Lawyers and Services

Perréard de Boccard

Perréard de Boccard is an international law firm with offices in Geneva and Zürich. Their experienced team offers English-speaking legal guidance, specializing in commercial, banking, and real estate law among others. Whatever you’re legal needs in Switzerland, Perréard de Boccard can assist you.

Fragomen Global

Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.

