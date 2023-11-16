Country Flag

Online Housing Portals

Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Switzerland:

Featured

Blueground

Blueground is an online rental portal operating in Switzerland. Their innovative platform revolutionizes the renting process – simple search online, find your new home and move in the next day. Blueground takes care of the rest and ensures you're good to go from day 1, with bedding, Wi-Fi, and more.
Visit website
Featured

Homelike

Homelike is a housing portal specializing in business travelers. Multi-national businesses rely on their reliable portfolio of furnished accommodations to find the right homes for their employees, wherever they're relocating in Europe. If your business goes beyond borders, see how Homelike can help.
Visit website
Featured

UMS

UMS is an online property portal specializing in short-term furnished lets. They have a range of high-quality apartments across major Swiss cities tailored to the expat market. So, whether you're moving to Bern or Basel, find your next home with UMS.
Visit website
Featured

HousingAnywhere

HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Online Housing Portals

Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

Visit website

HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Visit website

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

Visit website

All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

Visit website

homegate.ch

homegate.ch is an online property portal operating in Switzerland. The site offers a range of property services, from rental listings to online mortgages. They also offer the latest news and views on the Swiss housing market. So, if you’re moving to Switzerland, check out homegate.ch.

Visit website

Colocappart

Colocappart is an online property portal operating across Switzerland. Their easy-to-use site connects tenants, landlords and those looking for a room. So, whether you’re moving to central Geneva or rent a room in a rural chalet, Colocappart can help you find your new home.

Visit website

Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

Visit website

Roomgo

Roomgo is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Roomgo.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing