Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Switzerland:

ELA Basel

With two locations in Basel, ELA Basel Swiss British School is an international primary school for children 3-12 years. The not-for-profit school offers the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage and National Curriculum. In small, dedicated classes, teachers weave German with English to help children easily transition to secondary.
Inter-Community School Zurich

The Inter-Community School Zurich is an international school in Zurich. For children from 18 months to 18 years, it's the only school in Zurich to offer all three IB programs. It offers the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma programs. For a leading education, consider the Inter-Community School Zurich.
Nordic Nannies

Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.

AupairQuest.com

AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.

Great British Nannies

Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.

Children First Association

Children First Association is an international pre-school and Kindergarten in Zurich. The school provides bilingual care and education for children from 3 months to 7 years, in German and English. So, for a compassionate caring environment, choose Children First Association.

La Côte International School

La Côte International School is an international school in Aubonne, near Lausanne. The school offers the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs alongside the IGCSE qualification. For children from 2 to 18 years, La Côte International School offers a leading bilingual French-English education.

International School of Basel

The International School of Basel is an IB World School with three campuses Basel’s southern neighborhoods. For children from 3 to 18 years, the school offers all three IB programs: Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma. For truly global education, consider the International School of Basel.

