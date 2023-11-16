Want to get more from your money in Switzerland? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Switzerland and make the right financial choices for you:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Globaleye is an international wealth management consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of financial experts can help with retirement planning, pension transfers, investment planning, tax advice, and more. So, wherever you’re relocating Globaleye can help you manage your money.
Key Investment is a financial consultancy based in Switzerland. They offer HR departments and international employees help to navigate the Swiss insurance, banking, and tax systems. So, for English-speaking financial advice, speak to the professionals at Key Investment.
Swiss Life is a pension and financial consultancy firm based in Switzerland. Their team of international experts provides financial solutions for individuals and companies, ensuring sustainable long-term investing. So, stay on top of your finances with Swiss Life.
Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets