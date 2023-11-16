Country Flag

Want to get more from your money in Switzerland? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Switzerland and make the right financial choices for you:

Featured

Swiss Prime International

Swiss Prime International are a team of specialist insurance brokers and financial consultants. They provide expert insurance services in Zug and Geneva and their financial advisors have years of experience. Contact Swiss Prime International for advice, investment solutions, and more.
Other listings of Financial Advisors

Globaleye

Globaleye is an international wealth management consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of financial experts can help with retirement planning, pension transfers, investment planning, tax advice, and more. So, wherever you’re relocating Globaleye can help you manage your money.

Key Investment

Key Investment is a financial consultancy based in Switzerland. They offer HR departments and international employees help to navigate the Swiss insurance, banking, and tax systems. So, for English-speaking financial advice, speak to the professionals at Key Investment.

Swiss Life

Swiss Life is a pension and financial consultancy firm based in Switzerland. Their team of international experts provides financial solutions for individuals and companies, ensuring sustainable long-term investing. So, stay on top of your finances with Swiss Life.

Lazard

Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.

