Country Flag

Culture and Museums

Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Culture and Museums

Know-it-all passport

Know-it-all passport is an English-language guide to Geneva, Vaud, and the surroundings across the border in France. The guide provides expert insight into everything from cocktail bars to housing in the region. So, if you’re moving to Geneva, get up to speed with Know-it-all passport.

Visit website

StubHub

StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Switzerland. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing