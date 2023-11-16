Country Flag

International Schools

Moving to Switzerland with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in Switzerland to make the move as seamless as possible:

Featured

École Nouvelle de la Suisse Romande

ENSR is a co-educational private school and limited, not-for-profit organisation. Founded in 1906, this renowned institution welcomes over 600 students. The school provides a spectacular setting and innovative international education. ENSR is in Lausanne, and enjoys a privileged position in the center of Europe.
Visit website
Featured

Ecole Mosaic

Ecole Mosaic in Geneva provides an international, bilingual French and English education to students aged three to 12. The school promotes multiculturalism and their program is based on the Plan d'études romand and the English national program. Contact Ecole Mosaic to find out how to apply.
Visit website
Featured

British School of Geneva

The British School of Geneva is a private international school offering the English National Curriculum. They welcome students of all nationalities from Reception-age to A-levels. The school prides itself on its small size and favorable fees for Geneva, so visit their website to arrange a visit.
Visit website
Featured

ELA Basel

With two locations in Basel, ELA Basel Swiss British School is an international primary school for children 3-12 years. The not-for-profit school offers the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage and National Curriculum. In small, dedicated classes, teachers weave German with English to help children easily transition to secondary.
Visit website
Featured

Copperfield

Copperfield is a leading international school in Verbier. High in the Swiss Alps, the school provides a rigorous and inspiring education for students aged 3–18, following IB, IGCSE, and A-Level programs. For a safe, active, and creative environment in and out of the classroom, choose Copperfield.
Visit website
Featured

Inter-Community School Zurich

The Inter-Community School Zurich is an international school in Zurich. For children from 18 months to 18 years, it's the only school in Zurich to offer all three IB programs. It offers the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma programs. For a leading education, consider the Inter-Community School Zurich.
Visit website
Featured

International School Zurich North

International School Zurich North is an international school in the city's Wallisellen neighborhood. The school offers the IB Primary Years, IGCSE, and A-Level programs to children from 3 to 18 years. For a leading international education in Zurich, consider the International School Zurich North.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of International Schools

Le Rosey

Le Rosey is an international boarding school near Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1880, the school has been providing a rich, varied education for students aged 8–18 leading to the IB Diploma or French Baccalaureate. As well as the chateau campus, Le Rosey also has a winter campus near Gstaad.

Visit website

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

Visit website

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

Visit website

St. George’s International School

St. George’s International School is an independent day and boarding school located in Montreux. The school offers a global education for children from 18 months to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. So, for a multilingual, inquiry-based curriculum choose St. George’s International School.

Visit website

International School of Berne

International School of Berne is an IB World School located in Muri bei Bern. The school offers all three IB programs – Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma – for students from 3 to 18 years. The expansive educational offer has a strong focus on sports and the arts.

Visit website

Collège Champittet

Collège Champittet is an international boarding school with two campuses: Lausanne and Nyon. The school offers a global curriculum for students from 3 to 18 years. This includes the Swiss Maturité, French Baccalaureate, and IB Diploma. Collège Champittet offers full and week-only boarding from 11 years.

Visit website

La Côte International School

La Côte International School is an international school in Aubonne, near Lausanne. The school offers the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs alongside the IGCSE qualification. For children from 2 to 18 years, La Côte International School offers a leading bilingual French-English education.

Visit website

Brillantmont International School

Brilliantmont International School is an international boarding school in the center of Lausanne. Students from 13 to 18 years follow a global curriculum that offers SAT, IGCSE, and A-Level programs. The family-owned school also offers day schooling at their impressive campus.

Visit website

TASIS

TASIS (The American School in Switzerland) is an international school in Montagnola. The school follows an American curriculum for students from Pre-K to 12th grade, including the IB Diploma for older students. So, for American education in a beautiful mountain setting, choose TASIS.

Visit website

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is an international boarding school located in Villars-sur-Ollon. The school offers full boarding education for students from 11 to 18 years, following a global curriculum including the IGCSE, IB Diploma, SAT and French Baccalaureate. For an unforgettable education choose Collège Alpin Beau Soleil.

Visit website

Obersee Bilingual School

Obersee Bilingual School is an international school in Pfäffikon. The school provides a complete German-English, from childcare through to pre-university studies. The school offers the IB Diploma program for older students. So, for completely bilingual education, consider Obersee Bilingual School.

Visit website

International School of Basel

The International School of Basel is an IB World School with three campuses Basel’s southern neighborhoods. For children from 3 to 18 years, the school offers all three IB programs: Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma. For truly global education, consider the International School of Basel.

Visit website

Academia International School

Academia is an international school with locations in Basel and Zurich. Part of the academia network, the schools offer an international education for students from 4 to 18 years. The curriculum culminates in the A-Level program. For an innovative global education, choose Academia.

Visit website

Terra Nova Bilingual School

Terra Nova Bilingual School is an international school in Küsnacht. The school is firmly anchored in the Swiss educational landscape, offering German and English tuition to children from 3 years. So, for a bilingual education near the shores of Zürichsee, chose Terra Nova.

Visit website

Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles

Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles is an international boarding and day school located in Porrentruy. Children from 8 to 18 years follow an international curriculum, including the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs. So, for a world-class education in spectacular surroundings, consider Collège et Lycée Saint-Charles.

Visit website

Collège du Léman

Collège du Léman is an international school in Geneva. Offering both day and boarding education, the school runs an international curriculum including IGSCE, IB Diploma, and High School Diploma programs. For an international education in Geneva, choose Collège du Léman.

Visit website

SIS Swiss International School

SIS Swiss International School is an international network of bilingual schools providing English and German education. At their eight Swiss locations, they offer the IB Diploma program ensuring students are ready for university. For an international education, consider the SIS International School.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing