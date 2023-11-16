Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a Swiss cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Switzerland to help with your move abroad:

Featured

SAK Digital

SAK Digital is a telecommunications company in Switzerland. They offer subscriptions for internet, phone, mobile, and TV which you can combine to suit your home. They even provide internet and phone connections for your small or medium business. Set up your connection with SAK Digital.
Visit website
Featured

Sunrise

Sunrise is a Swiss telecommunications company providing fast internet, TV, and phones for you and your home. They offer a range of deals, which you can combine with Smart Wi-Fi, entertainment apps, and devices of your choice. Visit Sunrise to find your perfect combination of internet, TV, and more.
Visit website
Featured

Alao

Alao is a Swiss mobile and internet comparison site. Their website and app let you compare hundreds of plans to find the best one for your cellphone and home internet needs. They also offer exclusive deals and advice seven days a week. Top mobile and internet deals are at your fingertips with Alao.
Visit website
Other listings of SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Lebara

Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options for calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.

Visit website

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

Visit website

