Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Switzerland:
ExpatTax Switzerland is a tax consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of experts can help you find the right tax solutions, whether you’re an individual or a company. So, make sure you’re in control of your taxes by talking to the professionals at ExpatTax Switzerland.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Comparis is an independent Swiss insurance comparison platform. Their tools allow you to compare and calculate premiums on all kinds of insurance and financial products. Whether you’re looking for health insurance, a loan, or car insurance, make an informed decision with Comparis.
Die Mobiliar (la Mobilière, la Mobiliare) is a comprehensive insurance company based in Switzerland. They offer a range of policies including home insurance, legal insurance, and cyber insurance. Whatever you need to protect, Die Mobiliar has coverage to fit your situation.
Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.
TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.
Improve your financial decision-making with Beacon Financial Education. Through seminars, webinars and self-help guides, their financial education services will make money matters easier to understand. Dedicated expat-friendly services are available in the US and across Europe. So, you’ll be able to move abroad with confidence.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Switzerland. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets