Financial Services

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Switzerland:

Moneyland

moneyland.ch is an independent comparison website for banking, insurance, and telecommunications. Based in Switzerland, they can help you make an informed decision about your finances. Get to know the Swiss banking market with moneyland.ch's in-depth articles, comparisons, and calculators.
Taxolution Advisory

Taxolution Advisory specializes in expat tax services in Switzerland. They offer fast, reliable, and straightforward tax solutions for individuals and small businesses. They work cloud-based with advanced tax software. Get on top of your taxes in Switzerland with the experts at Taxolution Advisory.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
ExpatTax Switzerland

ExpatTax Switzerland is a tax consultancy operating in Switzerland. Their team of experts can help you find the right tax solutions, whether you’re an individual or a company. So, make sure you’re in control of your taxes by talking to the professionals at ExpatTax Switzerland.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Other listings of Financial Services

Comparis

Comparis is an independent Swiss insurance comparison platform. Their tools allow you to compare and calculate premiums on all kinds of insurance and financial products. Whether you’re looking for health insurance, a loan, or car insurance, make an informed decision with Comparis.

Die Mobiliar

Die Mobiliar (la Mobilière, la Mobiliare) is a comprehensive insurance company based in Switzerland. They offer a range of policies including home insurance, legal insurance, and cyber insurance. Whatever you need to protect, Die Mobiliar has coverage to fit your situation.

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Beacon Financial Education

Improve your financial decision-making with Beacon Financial Education. Through seminars, webinars and self-help guides, their financial education services will make money matters easier to understand. Dedicated expat-friendly services are available in the US and across Europe. So, you’ll be able to move abroad with confidence.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Switzerland. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

