Family and Kids Activities

Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in Switzerland:

Other listings of Family and Kids Activities

World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts

The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.

Ceramico

Ceramico is a paint-your-own ceramics studio located in Basel. Their relaxed, family-friendly studio has a wide range of pre-made, ready-to-paint ceramics. Children and adults can choose from over 60 non-toxic paints to decorate their pieces. So, for an unforgettable family day out in Basel, choose Ceramico.

