Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Switzerland:

SAK Digital

SAK Digital is a telecommunications company in Switzerland. They offer subscriptions for internet, phone, mobile, and TV which you can combine to suit your home. They even provide internet and phone connections for your small or medium business. Set up your connection with SAK Digital.
Sunrise

Sunrise is a Swiss telecommunications company providing fast internet, TV, and phones for you and your home. They offer a range of deals, which you can combine with Smart Wi-Fi, entertainment apps, and devices of your choice. Visit Sunrise to find your perfect combination of internet, TV, and more.
Alao

Alao is a Swiss mobile and internet comparison site. Their website and app let you compare hundreds of plans to find the best one for your cellphone and home internet needs. They also offer exclusive deals and advice seven days a week. Top mobile and internet deals are at your fingertips with Alao.
Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

