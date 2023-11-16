Want to further your career opportunities in Switzerland? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in Switzerland can help you choose your next career move:
The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their locations in Geneva and Zürich, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.
IMD Business School is an independent business school located in Lausanne. A world leader in executive education, the school offers a range of MBA programs for students from all over the world. So, for state-of-the-art business education for future leaders, choose IMD Business School.
Rochester Bern Executive Programs is a Switzerland-based foundation that promotes postgraduate business administration education. Affiliated with the Universities of Rochester and Bern, the program offers international executive MBAs for students from around the world. Take your career further with Rochester Bern Executive Programs.
