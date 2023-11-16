Featured LanguaTalk LanguaTalk is an online language learning platform. Choose your language and find personalized teaching for all levels and abilities that fits your budget and schedule. Learn 1-to-1 online and take your language skills to the next level with LanguaTalk. Visit website

Featured VOX-Sprachschule VOX-Sprachschule is a language school in Winterthur and Zurich. The school offers language courses with a strong focus on speaking and pronunciation in small groups of up to five students. If you're looking for language tuition in-person or online, contact VOX-Sprachschule. Visit website

Featured AtoZ English AtoZ English is a children’s language school with seven locations across Switzerland. They provide expert tuition in reading, writing, and spelling from a team of native English-speaking teachers. So, give your child the gift of language learning with AtoZ English. Visit website

Featured LanguageMasters LanguageMasters is a language school in central Zurich. The school offers courses for children, teenagers, and adults in a range of languages and ability groups. So, whether you want to learn German or boost your Bosnian skills, LanguageMasters has the course for you. Visit website

Featured Lingoda Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home. Visit website