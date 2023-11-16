Country Flag

Are you looking for your new home in Switzerland? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:

Cosmos Values

Cosmos Values is a real estate company providing residential and business services. Their team of experts can assist with buying and selling your property, company resettlements, relocations and work permits. For all your property and relocation needs, see how Cosmos Values can help you.
Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.

Housing Agent

Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.

