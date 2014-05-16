Public holidays in Switzerland in 2022 and 2023

An overview of Switzerland’s public holidays While there are some Swiss holidays observed across the nation, certain religious holidays and local holidays are only marked in specific cantons and regions around Switzerland. However, this means that not all cantons across Switzerland have the same Swiss public holidays (holiday is un jour férié in French, feiertag in German). Many Swiss holidays are religious and thus usually observed only in the cantons where Catholicism is the main religion. National holidays in Switzerland (or Swiss bank holidays) are taken very seriously, in fact, with almost all shops and public institutions closed. The most important of all holidays in Switzerland is the Swiss National Day, which falls on 1 August every year and is technically the only official federal holiday. You can also read which public holidays coincide with Switzerland’s festivals, which are a great way to travel around the country and experience traditional Swiss culture and regional Swiss food. One of the most colorful Swiss holidays is carnival, when the Swiss let their hair down and celebrate. If a Swiss national holiday falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday, workers may take either the Monday or Friday off to create a long weekend. Bank holidays in Switzerland are generally observed on their calendar date, however, some cantons and organizations may allocate a weekday off if the Swiss public holiday falls on a weekend.

Public holidays in Switzerland in 2022 These holidays are celebrated nationally throughout Switzerland. 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day (Neujahrstag)

New Year’s Day (Neujahrstag) 18 April (Monday): Easter Monday (Ostermontag) – celebrated to different degrees, but this depends on the canton and region

Easter Monday (Ostermontag) – celebrated to different degrees, but this depends on the canton and region 26 May (Thursday): Ascension Day (Auffahrt) (40 days after Easter)

Ascension Day (Auffahrt) (40 days after Easter) 1 August (Monday): Swiss National Day (Bundesfeier)

Swiss National Day (Bundesfeier) 25 December (Sunday): Christmas Day (Weihnachten)

Regional holidays in Switzerland in 2022 These holidays, however, are only observed in certain Swiss cantons. 2 January (Sunday): Berchtold’s Day (Berchtoldstag) – Aargau, Bern, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Zug, Zurich

Berchtold’s Day (Berchtoldstag) – Aargau, Bern, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Zug, Zurich 6 January (Thursday): Epiphany (Heilige Drei Konige) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri

Epiphany (Heilige Drei Konige) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri 1 March (Tuesday): Republic Day – Neuchâtel; this region declared itself a republic and part of Switzerland in 1848

Republic Day – Neuchâtel; this region declared itself a republic and part of Switzerland in 1848 19 March (Saturday): St Joseph’s Day (Josefstag) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais

St Joseph’s Day (Josefstag) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais 7 April (Thursday): Näfelser Fahrt (pilgrimage to the battle site) – Glarus

Näfelser Fahrt (pilgrimage to the battle site) – Glarus 15 April (Friday): Good Friday (Karfreitag) – all cantons but Ticino and Valais

Good Friday (Karfreitag) – all cantons but Ticino and Valais 25 April (Monday): Sechseläuten (6 o’clock ringing of the bells, third Monday of April) – afternoon only, Zurich

Sechseläuten (6 o’clock ringing of the bells, third Monday of April) – afternoon only, Zurich 1 May (Sunday): Labor Day/May Day (Tag der Arbeit) – Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Ticino, Zurich

Labor Day/May Day (Tag der Arbeit) – Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Ticino, Zurich 6 June (Monday): Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday (Pfingstmontag) – celebrated to varying degrees depending on the canton and region

Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday (Pfingstmontag) – celebrated to varying degrees depending on the canton and region 16 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Grisons, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Grisons, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 23 June (Tuesday): Jura Independence Day (Fête d’Indépendance) – Jura

Jura Independence Day (Fête d’Indépendance) – Jura 29 June (Wednesday): Saint Peter’s/Paul’s Day – Graubünden, Lucerne, Ticino

Saint Peter’s/Paul’s Day – Graubünden, Lucerne, Ticino 15 August (Monday): Assumption Day – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug Musicians in a Swiss Carnival parade in Basel. Carnival is widely celebrated across the country. Regional holidays in winter 2022 8 September (Thursday): Jeune genevois – Geneva

Jeune genevois – Geneva 12 September (Monday): Knabenschiessen – Zurich

Knabenschiessen – Zurich 18 September (Sunday): The Federal Fast (Buß-und Bettag), a federal day of thanksgiving, repentance, and prayer. Regional differences include: Geneva (which celebrates Jeûne genevois on 6 September); stores in Bern, Neuchâtel, and Vaud generally close for Bettagsmontag on September 16 (Monday after the third Sunday)

The Federal Fast (Buß-und Bettag), a federal day of thanksgiving, repentance, and prayer. Regional differences include: Geneva (which celebrates Jeûne genevois on 6 September); stores in Bern, Neuchâtel, and Vaud generally close for Bettagsmontag on September 16 (Monday after the third Sunday) 25 September (Sunday): St Niklaus von Flüe – Obwalden

St Niklaus von Flüe – Obwalden 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day (Allerheiligen) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

All Saints’ Day (Allerheiligen) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 8 December (Thursday): Immaculate Conception (Maria Empfangnis) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

Immaculate Conception (Maria Empfangnis) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 26 December (Monday): St Stephen’s Day (Stephenstag) – generally considered a normal working day in Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, Valais, Vaud

St Stephen’s Day (Stephenstag) – generally considered a normal working day in Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, Valais, Vaud 31 December (Saturday): Restoration Day – Geneva; a commemoration of the re-establishment of Geneva as a republic in 1813.

7–9 March: Carnival; although not typically an official public holiday, this is a widely-celebrated Swiss holiday

Carnival; although not typically an official public holiday, this is a widely-celebrated Swiss holiday 27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) starting

Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) starting 8 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May)

Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May) 5 June (Sunday): Father’s Day (first Sunday in June)

Father’s Day (first Sunday in June) 30 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) ending.

Public holidays in Switzerland in 2023 These holidays are celebrated nationally throughout Switzerland. 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day (Neujahrstag)

New Year’s Day (Neujahrstag) 10 April (Monday): Easter Monday (Ostermontag) – celebrated to different degrees, but this depends on the canton and region

Easter Monday (Ostermontag) – celebrated to different degrees, but this depends on the canton and region 28 May (Thursday): Ascension Day (Auffahrt) (40 days after Easter)

Ascension Day (Auffahrt) (40 days after Easter) 1 August (Tuesday): Swiss National Day (Bundesfeier)

Swiss National Day (Bundesfeier) 25 December (Monday): Christmas Day (Weihnachten)

Regional holidays in Switzerland in 2023 These holidays, however, are only observed in certain Swiss cantons. 2 January (Monday): Berchtold’s Day (Berchtoldstag) – Aargau, Bern, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Zug, Zurich

Berchtold’s Day (Berchtoldstag) – Aargau, Bern, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Vaud, Zug, Zurich 6 January (Friday): Epiphany (Heilige Drei Konige) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri

Epiphany (Heilige Drei Konige) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri 1 March (Wednesday): Republic Day – Neuchâtel; this region declared itself a republic and part of Switzerland in 1848

Republic Day – Neuchâtel; this region declared itself a republic and part of Switzerland in 1848 19 March (Sunday): St Joseph’s Day (Josefstag) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais

St Joseph’s Day (Josefstag) – Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais 7 April (Friday): Näfelser Fahrt (pilgrimage to the battle site) – Glarus

Näfelser Fahrt (pilgrimage to the battle site) – Glarus 7 April (Friday): Good Friday (Karfreitag) – all cantons but Ticino and Valais

Good Friday (Karfreitag) – all cantons but Ticino and Valais 17 April (Monday): Sechseläuten (6 o’clock ringing of the bells, third Monday of April) – afternoon only, Zurich

Sechseläuten (6 o’clock ringing of the bells, third Monday of April) – afternoon only, Zurich 1 May (Monday): Labor Day/May Day (Tag der Arbeit) – Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Ticino, Zurich

Labor Day/May Day (Tag der Arbeit) – Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Thurgau, Ticino, Zurich 29 May (Monday): Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday (Pfingstmontag) – celebrated to varying degrees depending on the canton and region

Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday (Pfingstmontag) – celebrated to varying degrees depending on the canton and region 8 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Grisons, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Grisons, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 23 June (Friday): Jura Independence Day (Fête d’Indépendance) – Jura

Jura Independence Day (Fête d’Indépendance) – Jura 29 June (Thursday): Saint Peter’s/Paul’s Day – Graubünden, Lucerne, Ticino

Saint Peter’s/Paul’s Day – Graubünden, Lucerne, Ticino 15 August (Tuesday): Assumption Day – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug Regional holidays in winter 2023 7 September (Thursday): Jeune genevois – Geneva

Jeune genevois – Geneva 11 September (Monday): Knabenschiessen – Zurich

Knabenschiessen – Zurich 18 September (Sunday): The Federal Fast (Buß-und Bettag), a federal day of thanksgiving, repentance, and prayer. Regional differences include: Geneva (which celebrates Jeûne genevois on 6 September); stores in Bern, Neuchâtel, Vaud generally close for Bettagsmontag on September 16 (Monday after the third Sunday)

The Federal Fast (Buß-und Bettag), a federal day of thanksgiving, repentance, and prayer. Regional differences include: Geneva (which celebrates Jeûne genevois on 6 September); stores in Bern, Neuchâtel, Vaud generally close for Bettagsmontag on September 16 (Monday after the third Sunday) 25 September (Monday): St Niklaus von Flüe – Obwalden

St Niklaus von Flüe – Obwalden 1 November (Wednesday): All Saints’ Day (Allerheiligen) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

All Saints’ Day (Allerheiligen) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Glarus, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 8 December (Friday): Immaculate Conception (Maria Empfangnis) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug

Immaculate Conception (Maria Empfangnis) – Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug 26 December (Tuesday): St Stephen’s Day (Stephenstag) – generally considered a normal working day in Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, Valais, Vaud

St Stephen’s Day (Stephenstag) – generally considered a normal working day in Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, Valais, Vaud 31 December (Sunday): Restoration Day – Geneva; a commemoration of the re-establishment of Geneva as a republic in 1813.

Late February/early March: Carnival; although not typically an official public holiday, this is a widely-celebrated Swiss holiday

Carnival; although not typically an official public holiday, this is a widely-celebrated Swiss holiday 26 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) starting

Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) starting 14 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May)

Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May) 11 June (Sunday): Father’s Day (first Sunday in June)

Father’s Day (first Sunday in June) 29 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time (DST) ending.

Swiss National Day Every year on 1 August, Switzerland celebrates one of the country’s most important holidays: the founding of the Swiss Confederation in 1291. Each Swiss commune offers a day of federal unity with firework displays, concerts, public speeches, as well as presentations. In fact, thousands of people attend festivities in the largest cities (Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Bern, and Lugano). The main celebrations take place at the Rhine Falls near Schaffhausen in addition to the Ruetli Meadows alongside Lake Lucerne.

Carnival in Switzerland Carnival in Switzerland is an unwritten license for the normally well-behaved Swiss to let their hair down. Parades and events take place across the country, while some areas host massive parties. You can also read more about the best events in our guide to carnival in Switzerland.