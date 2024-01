Swiss holiday schedules School holidays in Switzerland are set by the individual cantons. Swiss schools typically have five standard holidays each year: Autumn holiday: 1–3 weeks off

Christmas: Between 1.5–2.5 weeks off

February/March holiday: 1–2 weeks off. This is generally referred to as a sport holiday, a carnival holiday, or a February holiday

Spring holiday: Two weeks off around Easter

Summer holiday: 4–8 weeks off International schools in Switzerland generally follow the same holiday dates as other institutions within their canton. However, they may have longer summer and Christmas breaks, as well as additional or different days off. Check with your child’s school for full details. Photo: Massimo Ravera/Getty Images Swiss families tend to spend holiday periods getting together to celebrate festivities such as Christmas or Easter. Additionally, many families go away on holidays or day trips to take advantage of the free time. The Swiss National Day, which is celebrated within individual communities, falls within school summer break. There may also be regional holidays which occur during school holidays in Switzerland.

School holidays in Switzerland by canton Sorted by canton, here are the school holidays for the 2023–2024 scholastic year. Aargau Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 9 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Appenzell Ausserrhoden Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Appenzell Innerrhoden Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 9 January – 16 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 1 July – 9 August 2024 Basel-Landschaft Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 9 January – 16 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 1 July – 9 August 2024 Basel Stadt Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 12–23 February 2024 Spring break 25 March – 5 April 2024 Summer break 1 July – 9 August 2024 Bern Holiday Dates Autumn break 25 September – 12 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–9 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Fribourg Holiday Dates Autumn break 16 September – 27 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 12–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 1 July – 21 August 2024 Geneva Holiday Dates Autumn break 23–27 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 19–23 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 1 July – 19 August 2024 Glarus Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 2 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Summer break 1 July – 9 August 2024 Graubünden Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 26 February – 1 March 2024 Spring break 29 March – 1 April 2024 Summer break 24 June – 9 August 2024 Jura Holiday Dates Autumn break 16–27 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 19–23 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Luzern Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Neuchâtel Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 21 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 February – 1 March 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Nidwalden Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Obwalden Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Schaffhausen Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 9 February 2024 Spring break 15–26 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Schwyz Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–13 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 26 February – 1 March 2024 Spring break 29 April – 10 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Solothurn Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–16 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 St Gallen Holiday Dates Autumn break 2–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 2 February 2024 Spring break 8–19 April 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Thurgau Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 2 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–20 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Ticino Holiday Dates Autumn break 30 October – 3 November 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 12–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 5 April 2024 Summer break 17 June – 30 August 2024 Uri Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 4–8 March 2024 Spring break 29 April – 10 May 2024 Summer break 1 July – 16 August 2024 Valais Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 29 January – 2 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–20 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 9 August 2024 Vaud Holiday Dates Autumn break 16–27 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 12–16 February 2024 Spring break 29 March – 12 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 1 July – 16 August 2024 Zug Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 5–16 February 2024 Spring break 15–26 April 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 8 July – 16 August 2024 Zürich Holiday Dates Autumn break 9–20 October 2023 Christmas break 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 Carnival/sport break 12–23 February 2024 Easter break 28 March – 1 April 2024 Spring break 22 April – 3 May 2024 Ascension break 9–10 May 2024 Summer break 15 July – 16 August 2024

Additional holidays and days off There are other days to look out for on the Swiss school holiday calendar. The following days are given as holidays each year in many of the cantons: Labor Day: 1 May 2024

1 May 2024 Ascension Day: 9 May 2024

9 May 2024 Whit Monday/Pentecost: 20 May 2024

20 May 2024 Corpus Christi: 30 May 2024

30 May 2024 All Saints Day: 1 November 2024 Each Swiss school might also have additional days off teacher training, service days, or pupil book days. Check with your child’s school for a full list of days off throughout the year. You can also check your school’s website as many will publish a calendar detailing all days off.