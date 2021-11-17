The secondary education system in Switzerland Choosing a secondary school in Switzerland can be quite complicated given the many educational options at this level. For instance, secondary education is divided between lower (Sekundarschule) and upper (Gymnasium) schools. The lower level is from ages 11 to 15 and the upper level is from 16 to 18. Furthermore, students can choose to attend state, private, or international schools. There may also be regional differences in what schools are called, which could cause further confusion if you are unfamiliar with the system. In Switzerland, lower secondary school is compulsory, and upper secondary and vocational schools are optional. In the 2019/2020 school year, there were 262,160 students enrolled in mandatory lower secondary schools and 361,450 students in upper secondary education. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the education system in Switzerland Read more Although these many options may be overwhelming, parents can rest assured that whichever school they choose, Switzerland boasts one of the best education systems in the world.

State/public secondary schools in Switzerland Notably, all public secondary schools in Switzerland are free and students don’t have to pay tuition fees to attend them. That said, they will need to have health insurance to enroll, and there may be some costs associated with particular Gymnasiums or apprenticeships. Provisions for Special Needs education (SEN) varies from canton to canton, with options that include integrative SEN schooling, special classes, and even special schools. You can find more information about SEN in Switzerland in our guide to the education system in Switzerland, but your best bet is contacting your canton’s education department directly. The curriculum in state secondary schools in Switzerland The State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation (SERI) is the federal body that oversees education in Switzerland. However, each of the country’s 26 cantons has primary responsibility for its education. As such, each canton has its own education department, school calendar, education structure, methods of teaching, and curriculums. Similar to state primary schools in Switzerland, the secondary school year runs from September to June or July with five different holiday breaks and several public holidays. But again, there may be slight regional variations. Lower secondary school (Sekundarschule) Students begin attending lower secondary school (Sekundarschule) around the age of 11 and this compulsory education lasts for three or four years. These schools teach a general curriculum that builds on the primary level. However, students can also choose to attend more specialized schools – such as a Gymnasium or Langgymnasium – which enable them to focus on particular subjects like mathematics or biology. Collège Calvin, the oldest public secondary school in Geneva The general curriculum gives priority to languages, and most students take at least two. In addition, they study mathematics, natural sciences, geography, history, music, art, physical education, and home economics. As part of their education, they also have to take tests at the end of each year to determine whether they can continue to the next grade. Upper secondary school (Gymnasium) After completing the lower secondary level, students can choose whether to continue into upper secondary education and, if so, how. There are several types of schools at this level, and students have to choose one based on their preferred stream of education. However, to gain admission, they will need to obtain the appropriate grades and, in some cases, sit exams. Many students choose to attend a particular type of Gymnasium, which is highly focused, to continue their studies. For example, there are mathematics and science schools (Mathematisches und Naturwissenschaftliches Gymnasium), language schools (Neusprachliches Gymnasium or Altsprachliches Gymnasium), business and economics schools (Wirtschaftsgymnasien), and art schools (Musisches Gymnasium). Expatica’s guide to Search for secondary schools in Switzerland in our Directory Read more Typically, students spend either four and a half or six and a half years studying at these schools. Notably, the six and a half years include vocational training. Nevertheless, in order to graduate, they must all sit a final exam, which is called the Swiss Matura. Fortunately, Swiss schools do offer learning support to international students and students with special educational needs (SEN), and you can read more about that in our guide to the education system in Switzerland. The pros and cons of state schools in Switzerland Public schools in Switzerland are free to attend and offer a high level of education. However, at the secondary level, international students may find it harder to adjust to a new environment where they must attend lessons in a new language (i.e., the cantonal language – French, German, or Italian). As such, state schools may be tough on expat children, even if they offer language support. On the other hand, they provide an excellent opportunity for linguistically-minded pupils to learn multiple languages. One big disadvantage of state schools is that they might not offer as many activities and opportunities as private schools or have facilities and resources that match their level. Furthermore, although American universities recognize the Swiss Matura as an entry requirement, this might not be the case for all international universities. Applying to secondary state schools in Switzerland A student’s final primary school exams will determine which state secondary schools they can attend. However, this only applies to the lower secondary level. At the upper secondary level, Gymnasiums set three-part entrance exams that students must pass in order to gain admission. Students have to register for the exam by 10 February and submit a duplicate report card and proof of age. Some Gymnasiums also require additional documents or interviews. Although the admissions process is relatively straightforward, it is competitive. As a result, many Gymnasiums in Switzerland are oversubscribed, which means that students have to be reallocated to other schools.