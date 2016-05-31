Health insurance in Switzerland

Swiss health insurance Although Switzerland has universal healthcare, if you are living in Switzerland, you must take out a health insurance policy within three months of moving to the country. It is your responsibility to arrange your coverage. After arriving in Switzerland, you have 90 days to sign up for a health insurance plan or apply for an exemption. To continue to access Swiss healthcare, you’ll need to pay monthly health insurance premiums and part of the cost of your medical treatment in Switzerland. It’s up to you whether you opt for basic coverage or combine it with additional private insurance. Who manages health insurance and healthcare in Switzerland? In Switzerland, 60 non-profit insurers offer compulsory basic insurance and optional additional coverage. Unlike many other universal healthcare systems, the Swiss social security agency doesn’t manage health insurance. Instead, Switzerland’s 26 cantons individually administer healthcare. Each canton has a health minister, and these come together to form the Swiss Conference of the Cantonal Ministers of Public Health (GDK). The GDK ensures cooperation and consistency in healthcare policymaking and implementation between the cantons. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is the Swiss national agency that manages this process.

Private Swiss health insurance All insurance in Switzerland is private. However, there’s a distinction between a basic-level plan and voluntary or top-up coverage. With private voluntary health insurance, Swiss residents get access to a broader range of treatments and better accommodation in the case of hospital admission. Who should get voluntary health insurance? Voluntary insurance is worth considering for expats, who can benefit from global plans offered by international companies. It’s also worth considering for those with chronic medical conditions or who anticipate needing regular dental or mental health treatment. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images What are the advantages of private health insurance? Adding on voluntary private health insurance will give you a better chance at finding an English-speaking doctor, plus access to more treatments. These include dental work, specialist care, and complementary treatment such as osteopathy, private healthcare services, and benefits during hospital stays (e.g., private room, free choice of doctor). How does voluntary health insurance work? You can take out private health insurance with either the same provider of your basic package or a different one. Swiss health insurance lets you select the level of extra coverage you want; your risk profile will determine the costs and range of benefits. Where you live also has a bearing on how much your insurance costs (the most expensive cantons are around 60% higher than the cheapest). Typically, you must pay medical fees upfront and then claim reimbursements from the insurer once they have a copy of the receipt. How to choose a private provider It is advisable to shop around for quotes from different companies and see who offers the best supplementary deals to suit your circumstances. Expat-friendly insurance brokers such as Swiss Prime International can help you compare different health insurance packages and choose the best fit for your situation. Which companies offer private health insurance in Switzerland? Companies providing international supplementary health insurance in Switzerland include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Health insurance costs and reimbursements How much is health insurance in Switzerland? Health insurance is generally very expensive in Switzerland compared to other European countries. Every Swiss health insurance plan requires you to pay a monthly premium fee that varies by provider. In 2024, the average monthly premium for adults over 26 will be CHF 397.20 (in German). People under 26 pay lower premiums, around CHF 300.60 per month. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Swiss health insurance fees are reviewed each year according to various factors (e.g., healthcare costs, company debt). This review can result in premiums varying widely year-on-year when companies fail to cover costs. According to the FOPH, Swiss health insurance premiums will rise by 8.7% in 2024. Meanwhile, some low-cost providers raised their premiums by 15–20%. Annual health insurance excess and deductibles State healthcare in Switzerland works on an excess system, so you’ll need to pay a minimum of the first CHF 300 of your medical expenses yearly (no excess applies to children under 18). Your Swiss health insurance provider will only cover bills above this excess. You can pay a higher deductible, resulting in lower monthly fees. Regardless of your deductible, you’ll also need to pay between 10–20% of healthcare charges up to a maximum of CHF 700 per year; or CHF 350 per year for children. If admitted to a hospital, you must pay CHF 15 daily. Pregnancy, birth, and post-natal care are exempt from excess charges and are covered in full by state health insurance. How do I claim with Swiss health insurance? Most health insurance firms in Switzerland will expect you to pay fees upfront and then claim reimbursements afterward. You must submit a claim form (available through your insurer) along with necessary invoices or receipts. Reimbursements usually take a few weeks to come through. Check with your insurer for exact details of the process and likely waiting times. What is the cheapest health insurance in Switzerland? You can get the cheapest public health insurance in Switzerland by choosing a basic plan and reducing your monthly premium. There are a few different ways to do this, including: Choosing a policy with a restricted choice of doctor or health maintenance organization (HMO)

Taking out a Telmed policy, where you must first call a medical helpline and get a referral to a doctor or hospital

Increasing your yearly deductible to CHF 500, 1000, 1500, 2000, or 2500

Paying a lump amount of fees upfront (you can get a discount of around 2% for annual upfront payments) You can also estimate monthly premiums using the official calculator (in German).

Health insurance for the unemployed and low earners Those who are unemployed or living on a low salary in Switzerland may qualify for a premium reduction to help make health insurance more affordable. This is a type of subsidy administered at the local level. Both eligibility and the amount you can get taken off your premium varies by canton. University Hospital of Zürich (USZ) (Photo: Rafael_Wiedenmeier/Getty Images) If you qualify for a health insurance subsidy, the local cantonal authority may contact you after you file your annual tax return. Or you can contact your local canton to inquire if you think you qualify for a reduction and haven’t heard from them.