Taking your child to see a pediatrician Pediatricians are the primary healthcare providers for children in Switzerland. They treat a range of medical conditions including physical problems, mental illness, psychosomatic issues, and well-child visits. As a result, almost 80% of Swiss pre-schoolers visit a pediatrician for healthcare. Most children in Switzerland visit them when they are young, but almost half switch to seeing regular GPs by the age of 11. Parents can choose which pediatrician they want to provide healthcare for their children. However, they should check that the pediatrician is a member of the Swiss Society of Pediatrics (SGP). This organization is also a good place to start looking for a reputable pediatrician, although you can also ask friends for recommendations. Routine childhood health check-ups Similar to most other countries, children's healthcare in Switzerland involves regular check-ups. These routine well-child visits check that a child's health and growth are on track. They can also involve some preventative screenings. In the first few months of their lives, babies are monitored to check that they are growing and developing normally and that their hearing, vision, neurology, respiratory, and cardiac systems are normal. During this time, many parents also choose to begin the childhood vaccination regime and carry out blood screenings. As the child grows, regular pediatric visits continue to check for appropriate progress in weight, size, feeding, walking, hearing, seeing, motor skills, and more. For older children, the check-ups move into monitoring BMI, language skills, and socialization, among other factors. The SGP mandates that children should undergo these routine check-ups at 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, and 18 months of age. After that, they can be done at 2, 4, 6, 10, and 14 years of age. Vaccinations for children in Switzerland Although Switzerland doesn't have compulsory vaccinations as part of its children's healthcare system, it recommends many of the same shots as many other countries to protect public health. Basic health insurance policies also cover these to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. Switzerland recommends the following vaccinations throughout childhood and adolescence: Whooping cough

Diphtheria

Hepatitis B

Tetanus

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)

HPV

Varicella

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist Some children, especially teenagers, choose to see a doctor instead of a pediatrician. And, in some cases, little ones may need to see a specialist for further care and treatment. You can easily register your child with a general practitioner when they are ready to move on from pediatric care. You simply need to show your child’s ID and health insurance card and fill out the necessary forms. If a child needs to see a specialist, they may need a referral from their primary care provider. This would be the case, for example, if they need to see an oncologist. To see a dermatologist, however, you can usually just make an appointment directly. Having said that, it is usually best to check with the primary care provider first.

Children’s hospitals in Switzerland Although private clinics provide most children’s healthcare services in Switzerland, there are many hospital services, too. For instance, all the major university hospitals, including those in Bern, Basel, Zurich, and Geneva, have specialized pediatric hospitals and wards. Children can also receive care in the emergency department at regular hospitals if necessary. Your primary care provider, which is usually your pediatrician or GP, can provide a referral if your child needs to go to the hospital. However, your basic health insurance should cover their treatment and care.

Children’s dental care in Switzerland As part of the children’s healthcare system in Switzerland, the country provides dental care in schools. Because this is usually the responsibility of each canton, the exact dental care offered will differ. Most children have free annual dental check-ups, but parents will have to pay if further treatments are necessary as basic health insurance will not cover this. As a result, some parents choose to take out specialized dental insurance so that their children can visit dentists for more extensive dental care.

Mental healthcare in Switzerland For most children in Switzerland, their school is their first port of call for their mental healthcare needs. Many schools have social workers who can provide basic counseling or advice on accessing care. Furthermore, most private or international schools have in-house counselors that offer basic mental healthcare. Children can also seek further mental healthcare support from professionals outside their schools. For instance, basic health insurance policies usually cover visits to registered practitioners and stays in clinics. Most cantons also have specialized youth counseling services and helplines that offer free, anonymous support. And in an emergency, it is possible to seek support at central ambulatory care clinics.

Preventative healthcare programs for children in Switzerland The Swiss government takes a preventative approach to healthcare in general and this includes programs for children. As such, pediatric well-child visits cover a basic checklist that has been put together by the SGP. This focuses on detecting diseases and developmental disorders early so they can be quickly and effectively treated. The government and cantons also use schools to deliver basic preventative healthcare programs and education. For example, children can have basic annual dental check-ups and are taught sex education to protect them from sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies. Schools also offer nutrition education and physical activity to encourage children to maintain a healthy lifestyle.