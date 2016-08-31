Parenting and family life in Switzerland

Parenting in Switzerland Swiss parenting styles As mentioned, parenting in Switzerland can be quite liberal and geared towards raising independent children. As such, “helicopter parenting” (where caregivers are highly involved in their child’s life) is not a part of Swiss culture. Instead, parents prefer to encourage their children to learn and discover through their own experiences. Photo: d3sign/Getty Images This relaxed approach to parenting can generally be found throughout Switzerland, despite the country’s cultural diversity. That said, you may hear children and parents refer to each other in different terms depending on which canton you are in. Here are the terms for mother, father, son, and daughter you might here across the country: Swiss-French : père/papa (father/dad) / mère/maman (mother/mom) / fils (son) / fille (daughter)

Swiss-German : vater/vati (father/dad) / mutter/muti (mother) / sohn (son) / tochter (daughter)

Swiss-Italian : padre/papa (father/dad) / madre/mama (mother/mom) / figlio (son) / figlia (daughter)

Romansch: bab (father) / mumma (mother) / fegl (son) / feglia (daughter) Parents also have a wealth of affectionate nicknames for their children in French, German, and even Italian. Within Switzerland's international communities, however, you will still often hear mum and dad. Raising teenagers Parenting in Switzerland can be very hands-off, and this is especially the case with teenagers. The Swiss tend to form long-lasting friendships at a young age and these are often cemented through their social lives as teenagers. Being outdoors is a crucial part of teenage life in Switzerland and most of them tend to enjoy skiing, mountain climbing, biking, and soccer. Many also participate in school or community activities, such as sports, clubs, and extra-curricular activities. Most teens also enjoy music, which is often a mandatory class in school. It is also common for Swiss teenagers to begin navigating the local nightlife. As a result, you will often see them socializing in restaurants, clubs, and bars, especially since the legal drinking age is 16. Many teens also begin dating around the age of 14. Parenting support and classes There are numerous parenting classes in Switzerland and many of them help prepare prospective parents for birth and early-years childcare. Prenatal and antenatal classes are often included in health insurance plans and are widely available at hospitals, private clinics, and even community centers throughout Switzerland. For example, the City of Zurich offers a There For You advisory service for parents of children up to the age of five. Some nurseries and daycares, such as Zurich's Children First, also offer family support. Moreover, many schools have a parent-teacher association type of program where parents can participate in their children's schools. You should contact the school directly to inquire about this.

Families with special needs in Switzerland Parenting in Switzerland might not come with a lot of governmental support, but some provisions are available for families who have children with disabilities or special needs. For early childhood, there are over 100 intervention services that operate in the family home or onsite at dedicated facilities. While some of these are private – such as Geneva’s All Special Kids – others operate through the canton’s local authorities. In addition, Switzerland is making strides towards including special educational needs (SEN) in mainstream public primary schools and secondary schools. Moreover, there are specialist schools that focus entirely on helping children with disabilities or special needs learn in a safe and nurturing environment. You can read more about this on the European Agency for Special Needs and Inclusive Education website.

Adopting and fostering in Switzerland There were 529 adoptions in Switzerland in 2022 and of these, 87 were by same-sex couples. Technically, anyone who fulfills certain basic criteria can adopt a child, either as a couple or a single parent. To adopt within Switzerland, prospective parents must go to the central adoption agency of their local canton. For overseas adoptions, on the other hand, they have to go through agencies that have approval from the federal government. Photo: Sandy Aknine/Getty Images Some basic requirements for all adoptions include: A minimum age difference between parent and child of 16 years and a maximum of 45 years

Proof of being able to provide lasting parenting in Switzerland and education for the child – a social worker will evaluate the prospective parent(s)

The child (and their biological parents, if known and alive) must consent to the adoption, if capable of doing so In addition, couples must prove that they are married and have lived together for at least three years. Each parent must also be at least 28 years old and be registered as a resident in Switzerland. Single parents can also adopt if they are at least 28 years old.

Grandparents and the elderly in Switzerland As mentioned, grandparents are an important part of the family unit in Switzerland. They often help with parenting and childcare and contribute financially to their grandchildren. However, because of the highly independent nature of Swiss people, grandparents often don’t live in the same household as their children and grandchildren. Instead, they usually choose to live nearby, in their own homes. Photo: AzmanL/Getty Images Those who are unable to live independently, on the other hand, will often live at retirement homes, aged care facilities, or nursing homes. For example, in 2019, there were 90,342 people undergoing long-term care in Switzerland’s 1,563 nursing homes. There are different names for grandparents throughout Switzerland, depending on the canton. Here are some of the terms you may come across: Swiss-French : grand-père/papi (grandfather) / grand-mère/mamie (grandmother) / petit-enfant (grandchild)

Swiss-German : grossvater/grospapi (grandfather) / grossmutter/grosi (grandmother) / grosskind (grandchild)

Swiss-Italian : nonno (grandfather) / nonna (grandmother) / nipote (grandchild)

Romansch: tat (grandfather) / tatta (grandmother) / beadi/beadia (grandson/granddaughter)

Extended family in Switzerland The extended family may also have a role to play in parenting in Switzerland. This is because aunts and uncles tend to help with childcare if they live nearby. And, of course, cousins often socialize together, especially when they are young. Here are some terms for extended family members across the different cantons: Swiss-French : oncle (uncle) / tante (aunt) / cousin(e) (cousin)

Swiss-German : onkel (uncle) / tante (aunt) / vetter/base (cousin)

: onkel (uncle) / tante (aunt) / vetter/base (cousin) Swiss-Italian: zio (uncle) / zia (aunt) / cugin(o/a) (cousin) Notably, because Switzerland is a Christian country, where many locals identify as either Catholic or Protestant, many parents appoint friends – and sometimes siblings – as godparents (gotti) to their children.

Work and welfare for families in Switzerland In Switzerland, parents do get some parental leave after the birth of a child, as long as they have been making social security contributions for at least nine months and have been working for at least five months. Mothers can take up to 14 weeks of maternity leave at 80% of their regular income (up to CHF195/day), and then two extra weeks without pay. Fathers, meanwhile, can take up to two weeks of paternity leave at up to 80% of their regular income (up to CHF195/day). Switzerland also offers some childcare benefits and allowances. This includes the family allowance, childcare subsidies, tax deductions, and discounts for multiple children.