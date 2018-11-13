Why family rituals are important for expat families

What are family rituals? There is no rule book when it comes to family rituals. While some traditions are centered around particular cultural or religious holidays and festivals, others are unique to each family. These might have been passed down from past generations or perhaps even certain relatives; for example, tucking into a Sunday roast at grandma’s house or singing a special song on birthdays. Then there are those traditions that families create together. This could be as simple as having a funny phrase to say to each other when you bid farewell or making up a game to play during long car journeys. Whatever they are, personalized rituals are often things that only your family does, which makes them all the more meaningful. And as small and insignificant as they may seem, they can really help in creating a sense of family identity. After all, they allow members to express who they are and what they truly value. The traditions that you establish as a family might also live on in future generations. And when children grow up, they might also want to recreate those special memories with their own family.

Why family rituals are important As well as providing families with a sense of identity, comfort, and belonging, rituals can also help them maintain religious and cultural traditions. This is crucial if you are moving abroad, especially if you’re trying out the expat life for the first time, away from your home culture and support network. After all, while your closest relatives might not be nearby, sharing traditions enables you to spend quality time with those who are. This can also help to strengthen family bonds, regardless of where you happen to live. Family rituals are especially important for expat children overwhelmed by the different values they come across at school. This is regardless of whether they attend a local or international school. Third-culture kids, in particular, can often become confused by conflicting messages. Having family traditions and celebrations, however, can help keep them feel grounded within their family’s culture and value system. This can also help minimize the internal struggle that they might experience when forming their own identities. It might be as simple as singing a song to your children to settle them or reading a bedtime story. It could also mean giving them a special kiss before they leave for school. All these seemingly small acts can create a big impact. You could perhaps reconsider hiring an au pair and take a more active role in your family life. This can help provide them with a sense of safety and comfort in unfamiliar circumstances.

Creating your own family rituals Given that even small family rituals can make a big impact, you don’t have to wait for holidays or festivals to create them. You can make them part of your family culture and celebrate them often. Something as simple as having family movie night every Friday, for instance, shows that you value spending time together. This is also a fun way for parents to mark the end of the workweek. Some simple tips to follow These general rules will help you to create some fun family rituals and stick to them: Keep it simple. This way you can commit to the activity regularly and don’t have to invest large amounts of time planning it.

Maintaining family rituals while living abroad Family rituals can sometimes get abandoned or overlooked in the messiness of establishing a new life abroad. This is often due to the impracticality of maintaining them in your new home country, which might not even recognize certain religious or cultural holidays; making them difficult to celebrate. Muslim families living abroad, for instance, often feel a certain amount of social isolation while trying to observe Ramadan away from home. After all, Iftar, the evening meal which Muslims break their daily Ramadan fast with, is far more meaningful if it can be shared with friends and neighbors. The same applies to those who celebrate Chinese New Year (or any other Lunar New Year, for that matter). It is possible to keep rituals alive, however, if you are willing to change your mindset.