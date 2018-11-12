Views on breastfeeding around the world

Cigna Global provides comprehensive health insurance to over 86 million customers in over 200 countries. They have a wide access to trusted hospitals, clinics and doctors and provide expats with help on tailoring a plan to suit your individual healthcare needs.

Breastfeeding is important, wherever you are

First, health professionals almost universally recognize breastfeeding as the best way to nourish a baby. A recent worldwide survey of pregnant women and new mums found that a majority felt breastfeeding is better than using infant formula; correspondingly, pregnant women feel guilty if they did not breastfeed their babies.

When it comes to the ideal length of time to breastfeed a baby, however, there was more variation. Most mothers in Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States feel six to 12 months is ideal. On the other hand, French mothers favored a shorter period of three to six months, while Turkish mothers felt it better to carry on for 12 to 24 months.

In every country surveyed, a sizable percentage (between 26–58%) of respondents felt that a two-year-old is too old to be breastfed. However, the WHO’s views on breastfeeding recommend that mothers should continue throughout the first two years of a baby’s life.