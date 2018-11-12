Make note of country-specific factors It’s key to research the implications for expatriate healthcare in your new country; healthcare access can be quite different to what you’re used to. The first step is to find out if you are eligible to access public healthcare. There may be exceptions depending on your nationality or the length of time you plan to stay. Some countries legally oblige you to purchase a local health insurance plan. This means that you have to pay a monthly fee towards a government-regulated health plan, regardless of whether you have another form of expat health insurance. Other countries take contributions through the public social security system. These are automatically deducted from your salary and require you to submit your own reimbursement claims. In some cases, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) can cover EU nationals for a certain period in another member state. Check if your home country has a reciprocal healthcare agreement with your host country. You can ask your local government what healthcare agreements exist, and what it means to you in terms of coverage. But even if this is the case, bilateral health agreements generally cover medical emergencies only. As a result, you may still need a health insurance policy to gain complete access to healthcare services in the country. The quality of state-provided healthcare varies from country to country. Some countries have very specific rules about who can use public health services; you may need temporary or permanent residency before you are allowed to use the local system, in which case private health insurance or expat health insurance becomes necessary. Ensuring that you understand local regulations and their implications allows you to make an informed decisions about local health insurance coverage. If this isn’t the case, you should compare private or expat health insurance coverage options.

Make certain there are no gaps in your health insurance coverage You may be fortunate enough to access subsidized healthcare in your new country of residence. However, take into account that not all public healthcare systems provide full coverage. In some cases, there may be restrictions on accessing certain local healthcare services up until a certain period has passed. For example, you might not get free X-rays or maternity services until you have paid into a social security system for several months. Additionally, you typically cannot arrange local healthcare until you are living in that country. This means you could be uncovered for healthcare until you set up your social security, register with your local healthcare center, or take out a local health insurance plan. In many countries, these generally require local registration with a residential address. As these processes can take up to a couple of months to organize, in some cases only a private or expat health insurance plan can avoid gaps in your coverage because you can arrange expat insurance prior to your move. In some countries, you also need to pay a contribution towards your healthcare costs; check if there is a deductible amount you must pay towards medical expenses, and what reimbursements are available. Some local healthcare plans only cover a proportion of medical costs or exclude certain medical expenses, such as hospital overnight stays and dental care. To close this gap, you typically need to take out a private or expat insurance plan.

Find out if your employer provides coverage More often than not, expats are sent abroad by an employer and covered under the company’s health insurance plan. If this is the case for you, find out what your employer’s expat health insurance plan covers and if it is the right policy for you. In other cases, expats are not covered by a company’s policy but are able to negotiate an insurance clause into their contract. It’s important to make sure you understand the insurance offered by your employer. Does the policy include your family? Do you have any pre-existing conditions not covered by the policy? Does your insurance plan cover you when you visit home? You may be offered a cheaper insurance policy but make sure it is adequate.

Which insurance coverage do you need: local, private, or expat insurance? Some private local plans offer coverage while you are abroad, although typically for a limited time and for necessary treatments only. If you already have private insurance in your home country, you should speak to your provider before your move; check if the plan will cover you in your new host country and for how long, or do an expat health insurance comparison. Reasons to consider taking out a private national plan in your host country include avoiding long waiting times, having access to better healthcare services, or increasing your chances of finding a local medical provider who speaks your language. If you return home for long periods of time or travel often, however, it may not provide adequate coverage. Globally mobile citizens typically require an expat health insurance plan if they want to be fully covered in the many countries they frequent. If this is the case, you may consider an expat health insurance policy rather than a local one. But what if you have travel insurance? It’s important to note these policies are usually designed for short stays and typically only cover medical emergencies. Depending on the length of your stay in countries abroad, a private expat health insurance policy can ensure a more sufficient healthcare option. Finally, consider the possible language barrier. Understanding your insurance policy documentation and being able to talk to a customer service representative is vital when dealing with your health insurance abroad. Many expats are more comfortable with an expat medical insurance company that offers support in English or another familiar language.