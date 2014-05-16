The French healthcare system and health insurance France has a universal public healthcare system known as protection universelle maladie (PUMa). In 2016, PUMa replaced France’s previous healthcare system, couverture universelle maladie (CMU), simplifying coverage and extending service to more residents. Paris, France (Photo: chameleonseye/Getty Images) The new scheme makes it much easier for internationals to access state French health insurance (l’Assurance Maladie). However, most French residents also take out complementary healthcare insurance to cover additional costs, through private insurers.

Who needs health insurance in France? Health insurance is mandatory in France. Even if you’re self-employed or from another country, if you live in France, you must be insured by either a public or private scheme. Newcomers from other nations may need to show proof of international health insurance, like Allianz Care, as part of the visa application process. Expatica’s guide to Get global health insurance before you move to France Read more Because state healthcare in France does not cover 100% of all costs, top-up insurance is very common. An estimated 95% of the French population has this complementary private insurance, usually through their employers, or by taking out a standalone policy with a company known as a mutuelle.

How to apply for public health insurance in France The first step to getting health insurance in France is to join the social security system or visit your local CPAM (Caisse Primaire d’Assurance Maladie) in order to get your carte vitale (health card). You must present the carte vitale any time you receive medical treatment to be quickly and easily be reimbursed for your healthcare costs within one week. CPAM office, Créteil, France (Photo: Erwmat/Wikimedia Commons) Employers typically register their employees with social security and arrange healthcare formalities for them, but it’s worth double-checking. A special social security scheme applies only to self-employed people working in France. After activating your health insurance, you may need to manually apply for the carte vitale. After you receive it, you must update your carte vitale each year by inserting it in the green box at a local CPAM office, hospital, or pharmacy. For more information on how to apply as an unemployed or retired individual, or someone with modest income, see the appropriate section below. Registering with a doctor Residents covered by state medical insurance must register with a family doctor (médecin traitant) to get reimbursement for their medical costs. This comes with full freedom of choice, so your doctor can be located anywhere and in any kind of practice. You can officially register with your doctor either by simply presenting your carte vitale in the physician’s office or by mail (in French). Once you’ve registered, you will receive a declaration de médecin traitant. Failure to register with a doctor can lead to penalties, like higher medical fees and lower reimbursement rates. Patients age 16 or younger can visit any doctor without fear of financial penalty.

In France, private health insurance acts as a complement to your existing public coverage, paying all or part of what you are not reimbursed by the state. Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images French employers sign up their employees for complementary, or top-up, health insurance, so they don't have to do anything to receive it. However, you may pay a monthly premium for the insurance, splitting this cost with your employer (who must pay at least 50% by law). Check with your HR department to see what happens to your private coverage if the contract ends, as this varies by company. Private insurers reimburse the remaining amount of your general healthcare costs, including hospital treatment and emergency room visits. Reimbursements only refer to state-fixed tariffs, such as the standard charge for a consultation with a doctor. For prescriptions, private insurance may offer partial or total refunds. Some specialists carry a surplus charge that the individual must pay if their mutuelle doesn't cover it. Keep this in mind when you see policies that claim 100% coverage, as that can be misleading. The mutuelle does not cover surplus amounts, and therefore, this is payable by the individual.

APRIL International

The Munich-headquartered financial services company offers international health insurance plans for expatriate students, professionals, couples and families. Depending on the policy, Allianz Care covers everyday medical expenses, emergency treatment, dental consultations, maternity, surgery, and outpatient fees.

How much does French health insurance cost? Anyone working in France has social contributions (cotisations sociales) automatically deducted from their salary or wages to cover health insurance. Visit Cleiss (Centre des liaisons Européennes et internationales de sécurité sociale) for the full list of health insurance contribution rates as of 1 January 2023. The French government amends the percentage of cotisations sociales deductions yearly. Several factors influence health care costs, such as income level and household size. It averages out at 8% of your net income above a minimum threshold set by the state. Private care costs depend on the type of coverage required and factors such as the applicant’s age; however, few mutuelles ask for your health details before approval. It’s always good to research and compare plans before moving to obtain the best insurance coverage.

Health insurance for seniors As mentioned above, everyone living in France is entitled to free public healthcare after three months in the country. For pensioners, their healthcare costs are covered by the state automatically upon retirement and acceptance of a pension through the National Old-Age Insurance Fund (Caisse Nationale d'Assurance Vieillesse – CNAV). However, there are a few reasons why older people might wish to take out private health insurance. For example, it can cover the portion of costs that the state doesn't provide for. Retirees to France might also find it useful for taking care of expenses during their first three months there.

APRIL International

Cigna Global – offers a dedicated plan for seniors

Health insurance for unemployed and low earners In France, unemployed individuals have their healthcare costs covered by the state in the case of illness or maternity. Coverage is not automatic, however, so you must manually apply for it with an official form (in French). Photo: Hispanolistic/Getty Images Individuals working in France but making below a certain amount of money per year are still entitled to state healthcare. On top of that, you can likely receive additional complementary insurance to cover any co-payments. This special top-up insurance available to those with modest incomes is known as complémentaire santé solidaire (complimentary solidarity health). To assess your eligibility for complementary healthcare, use this calculator from l’Assurance Maladie.

Healthcare vocabulary in French Below are some French medical terms to help you set up your health insurance in France, find a doctor, or visit a hospital. English French health insurance l’assurance médicale healthcare services de santé health santé doctor médécin hospital hôpital ill malade fever fièvre pain douleur ambulance ambulance For more, this online voice pronunciation guide can help you on your journey to learning French.