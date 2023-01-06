Universities in France

Degree programs in France Earning professional qualifications in France looks similar to everywhere in the world. Photo: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The main degree programs include: Licence (undergraduate degree, also known as Bac+3): divided into three years (L1, L2, L3) or six semesters, during which you must obtain 180 credits.

Master (postgraduate degree accessed after the Licence): takes place over two years (M1 and M2), with 120 credits required to graduate. You can apply to either a research master’s (that requires you to write a dissertation) or a professional master’s (involving an obligatory internship).

Doctorat (Ph.D.): Takes place over three years following the completion of a research master’s. It is validated by a Ph.D. dissertation and viva that provides you with the title of Doctor of your field.

A variety of 1-3 year professional diplomas and qualifications that prepare students to enter the workforce.

Useful resources Campus France – a government-run site with comprehensive information about university courses and funding options

Ministry of Higher Education and Research – includes information and helpful guides for students

Etudiant.gouv – dedicated government website for all aspects of student life

Service-Public – general information on work and residence permits