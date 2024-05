Una had already lived in three countries and learned three languages by the time she was nine. She has a hard time staying still but has now seemingly settled in Lille, France, for a near-record of five years. It helps that the city is just a hop and a skip away from Paris and London, two of her regular haunts. Una studied languages and European politics before working in the arts for a few years, but is now a freelance writer and translator, and loving her solitary workplace.