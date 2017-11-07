Looking for a mobile bank with a difference? With bunq, you can open your full bank accounts in just five minutes using nothing more than your mobile phone. You get real-time access to your account, instant payments, and dedicated customer support available in English, Dutch, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Additionally, if you plan to work and pay taxes in France, you’ll also need a tax ID (TIN) and maybe a business ID, too. Below, you’ll find all the steps to understand and apply for the relevant ID numbers in France:

When you’re living in France, there are several identification numbers you need to be aware of. For example, there’s not much you can do without your numéro de sécu (social security number). If you need access to highly subsidized healthcare , a variety of social services , or employment , you must apply for a national registration number as soon as possible.

If you’re planning to move to France for a while, these are the main ID numbers that you will need:

The French national registration number

The national registration number acts as your social security number while in France. It is sometimes referred to as the NIR (numéro d’identification au répertoire de l’Insee), but its most common name is the numéro de sécu.

Photo: Eric Audras/Getty Images

Each number is unique and comprises 13 digits. This data provides information about your sex, month and year of birth, and where you were born (if abroad, this starts with 99). The number ends with a two-digit control key.

Then numéro de sécu is on your health insurance card – the carte Vitale. You must give this number whenever you contact social security structures like the Family Allocation Fund (CAF), the Jobs Center (Pôle Emploi), or any healthcare services. Moreover, your employer will reference it on your pay slips.

Using your national registration number

The numéro de sécu has several uses, including:

Accessing social security

Identification for healthcare

Registering as an employee

The national registration number is used by social structures like the Jobs Center (Pôle emploi), local employment agencies, supplementary health insurance organizations, the Family Allocation Fund (CAF – PDF in English), and the Maisons départementales des personnes handicapées (MDPH). To claim social security benefits for you or one of your family members, you will need to have your carte Vitale at the ready.

Within the French healthcare sector, your national registration number usually corresponds to your national health identity (identité nationale de santé – INS). The healthcare system uses this number to identify you and to differentiate between patients with the same name, for example. It’s worth noting that the healthcare professional may ask you, the patient, for proof of identity to check against the INS. Although the carte Vitale will allow you to access France’s highly subsidized healthcare, it is not an acceptable form of ID.

Finally, employers will also use your numéro de sécu when they register you as an employee. They use it to pay your employee contributions. The number also allows you to receive family benefits, insurance in case of illness or an accident at work, and a retirement pension.

You can, in theory, live in France without a national registration number. However, you will not be able to seek employment or access subsidized healthcare or social security.

Who needs a national registration number?

If you plan to stay in France for over three months, you may apply for a national registration number. However, children do not need their own – you must attach them to your number so that they can also access healthcare. You can do this by filling out a certification (attestation) through your online Ameli account.

How to apply for a national registration number in France

If you are employed in France, your employer will register you for social security. You will need to display a valid ID and evidence that you can stay long-term in France (for example, a long-stay visa). You may also need to show a translated birth certificate – check with your employer to find out which documents they require.

Meanwhile, those who are self-employed or in a liberal profession should contact the primary health insurance fund Caisse Primaire d’Assurance Maladie (CPAM). You can find the closest office to you on the Ameli website. You can also apply through the CAF. Your French employer can initiate the request on your behalf.

Photo: Eric Bascol/Getty Images

International students can apply for a national registration number through their student social security scheme at their university or through a fund such as La Mutuelle des Etudients (LMDE). EU students can use their European Health Insurance Card to register with the local CPAM.

If you are unemployed or not working but still residing regularly in France, you still have the right to health insurance. Your personal health insurance will give you a national registration number. For example, if you are retiring in France, you should contact the National Old Age Insurance Fund (Caisse Nationale d’Assurance Vieillesse – CNAV).