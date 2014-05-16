Work in France Job market in France Unemployment in France is currently slightly above the EU and Eurozone averages. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Institut National de la Statistique et des Études Économiques – INSEE), the French unemployment rate currently stands at 7.1%. As in many other European countries, unemployment in France is higher among the under-25 age group and there has been a growth of flexible, impermanent work contracts in recent years. The French government recently announced plans to introduce quotas on migrant workers to control the workforce in certain industries. This will affect migrants from outside the EU/EFTA who usually need a work visa to work in France. EU/EFTA citizens have the same employment rights as French citizens, with the exception of some public administration positions. Major industries in France include aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial machinery, electronics, finance, food and drink, and tourism. Some of the biggest companies based in France include: AXA

BNP Paribas

Carrefour

Crédit Agricole

EDF

L’Oréal

Michelin

Orange

Peugeot

Renault

Société Générale

Total Job vacancies in France There were around 212,000 job vacancies in France as of June 2020. Shortage occupations in France currently include: STEM professionals (science, technology, engineering, and math)

electricians

vets

medical professionals

carpenters

construction workers

surveyors

ICT professionals You can also find many jobs in tourism, retail, agriculture, and the care sector. Job salaries in France The French government revises the minimum wage each year. In 2020, it rose to €10.15 an hour from €10.03 in 2019. This places it among the highest out of EU nations. Salaries in France vary greatly across sectors and skill levels. There are also variations across regions, with big cities such as Paris having higher wages on average. The mean annual earnings for a full-time worker in France was €38,747 in 2018. Read more in our guide to French salaries. Work culture in France In France, businesses have a strong hierarchy with clearly defined positions and power. Secretaries work hard to protect their bosses from disturbances so you will hardly speak directly to people in top positions. Even the seating arrangements around a meeting table will be organized according to rank. When you’re in a meeting expect to discuss the subject rather than make a decision on it. When decisions are made every aspect will be analyzed extensively beforehand. Strategies tend to be long-term and planned only by senior staff. Punctuality is important, appointments are necessary, and negotiations are calm and formal. Expatica’s guide to Read more about business culture in France Read more Labor laws and labor rights in France French labor laws are protective with a statutory working week of 35 hours (after which you get paid overtime), around one to two hours for lunch, and a minimum of five weeks’ holiday a year plus other benefits such as paid parental leave. The maximum number of working hours per week is 48. If you’re working for a company of more than 50 employees you’ll automatically enjoy the protection of a French employment union, even if you don’t join it. However, written employment contracts are not a legal requirement in France, and employees of smaller firms or those working in casual jobs may not receive one. It’s a good idea to request a written contract as it’s easier to protect your employment rights. Notice periods in French employment contracts are usually between 1-3 months. Employers need to follow certain procedures and guidelines if dismissing workers, and certain categories of employees (e.g., pregnant women and those on sick leave due to a work-related incident) have special protection aimed at preventing their dismissal. See full details in our guide to labor laws in France.

Self-employment and freelancing in France Another option in France is to strike out on your own and work as either a freelancer or set up your own business. Just over 11.6% of the workforce in France is self-employed and it’s something that’s open to French and EU citizens as well as those from outside the EU/EFTA with French residency or the necessary permit. You have two choices of self-employment in France: you can set yourself up as a sole trader (enterprise individuelle) where your business and personal finances are treated as the same; or you can set yourself up as a separate company (société) which is a separate legal entity. A société might have distinct advantages but bear in mind it comes with added filing responsibilities including annual corporation tax. For more information, see our guides on setting up a business in France or become a freelancer in France.

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in France The EU offers traineeships for university graduates via the European Commission Traineeships Office (Bureau de Stages), otherwise, internships or summer placements can be arranged by AIESEC (for students and recent graduates in the UK) or IAESTE (for students in science, engineering and applied arts). Internships can also be found at Globalplacement and Go Abroad. For those aged between 17 and 30, volunteer programs are arranged by the European Voluntary Service (EVS), where you work abroad for up to 12 months in exchange for board, food, insurance, and a small allowance. Concordia is another organization for volunteer opportunities. For holiday volunteering opportunities, check Workaway.

Applying for a job in France Once you’ve found a job in France, give yourself the best chance of getting an interview by sending in your job application in a format that French employers expect to see. Most French jobs will ask for either a completed application along with a personal statement, or a CV and accompanying cover letter. Either way, you should focus on selling your key strengths in order to convince the company that you’re the best person for the job. Preparing for a job interview in France is much the same as in countries such as the US or the UK. You should research the company so that you can prepare good questions. The exact nature of the interview and what to expect will depend on the prospective employer. For more professional jobs or positions with large companies, interviews may be accompanied by a short test or project to test your skills and knowledge. To help you prepare, read our guides on CV writing and interview tips in France and tips on French business etiquette. If you need assistance writing a CV, you could also try an online resume builder such as Resume.io.

Support while looking for a job in France You can claim unemployment benefits while looking for work in France. However, it’s a contributions-based system and you will need to have worked a minimum of 122 days in the last 28 months to claim. You will also need to be registered as a jobseeker with Pôle Emploi and be actively looking for work. If you want to improve your job skills and employability in France, Pôle Emploi also has details of over 250,000 training courses available across the country. Expatica’s guide to Find full information in our guide to French social security Read more

Starting a job in France Job probationary periods in France are normally between 2-4 months, depending on the type of job it is. During the probationary period, the notice period for terminating the contract will probably be shorter. Once you start a job, your employer should enroll you for French health insurance and other social security benefits in France and you should receive your INSEE number. You should also be covered for any work-related illnesses or injuries through your French employer’s insurance. Depending on your employer, you may also be offered the chance to opt in on a company pension to top up your state pension benefit, as well as other in-work benefits.