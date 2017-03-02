Exceptions and variations in the minimum wage in France Young people The SMIC applies to workers who are over the age of 18. However, apprentices and young employees who are below this age can legally receive anywhere between 80% and 100% of the SMIC. That said, young workers who are employed for more than six months in the same company must receive full minimum wage. Apprentices The SMIC does not apply to apprentices, who instead receive a salary determined as a percentage of the SMIC. The amount they will get varies depending on their age and their level within the training program that the apprenticeship covers. For example, a 16-year-old in her first year of training is only legally entitled to 27% of the SMIC (or €432.84 per month), whereas a 24-year-old in his third year of apprenticeship should receive 78%, or around €1,250. Notably, anyone over the age of 25 must earn the national minimum wage during their whole apprenticeship period. Interns As an intern in France, you do not receive a salary but rather financial compensation which is known as gratification minimale or a minimum bonus. The legal minimum for this bonus is set at €3.90 per hour. Notably, public organizations cannot offer more than this sum to interns. Private organizations, on the other hand, may have a collective agreement that sets a higher sum. An online simulator allows employers to calculate the minimum amount due based on the intern’s actual hours of attendance. Variations by sector Depending on the sector of activity, collective agreements (conventions collectives), which are negotiated by trade unions, generally define an agreed minimum wage. These negotiated wages often reflect the position of the job within the company’s hierarchy. If the wage is higher than the state-defined SMIC, then this is the sum that the employee must receive. Expatica’s guide to Read more about finding a job in France Read more The labor law website DicoTravail provides a summary of collective agreements by sector, along with free downloadable PDFs, so you can use this to check what rules apply to your own profession in France.

What to do if you’re not being paid the minimum wage In France, employers can be fined €1,500 if they pay an employee less than the minimum wage. The employer may also have to pay damages: a sum intended to compensate the employee for the harm suffered. Furthermore, employees can receive back-pay for up to three years if they were underpaid. This period can cover up to five years if there is proof of discrimination. If you believe that you should be getting paid more, you can reach out to your trade syndicate. However, if this is not possible, it is best to consult a labor lawyer (avocat en droit du travail) to find the best way to proceed. In France, the Conseil de prud’hommes (CPH) is the court responsible for settling workplace disputes.

The gender pay gap in France According to Eurostat data, the gender pay gap in France was 15.8% in 2020, which was slightly above the EU average of 13%, but lower than in Germany (18.3%), Switzerland (18.4%), Austria (18.9%), Estonia (21.1%), and Latvia (22.3%). Similar to average salaries, the pay gap in France varies by sector. For instance, some of the highest disparities appear in the financial and insurance sectors, where pay gaps reach 30.8%, and in scientific and technological industries, where they are around 22.3%. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, France currently ranks well, at 16th out of 156 countries. That said, it still has significant progress to make. The report also highlights the persistent ‘glass ceiling’ which results in women holding only 34.6% of senior roles.

Salaries and wages for expats in France According to the Interior Ministry, more than one in ten people working in France are immigrants or expats (2021). Out of the 3,173,900 active foreigners in the country, the majority (2,416,000) come from outside the EU, and 758,000 are from the EU. Furthermore, non-EU residents (58.6%) are more likely to be professionally active compared to EU residents (48.4%). Expatica’s guide to Read more about French work visas and permits Read more However, low income and poverty disproportionately affect those born in Africa. A 2015 study by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) highlights the difference between income depending on country of birth. And compared to Europeans, African households in France earn 25% to 30% less.