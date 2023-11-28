Planning to work in France? Understanding the local job market as an expat can seem daunting – but not with our expert guides to working in France. With information on everything from maternity and paternity leaver to setting up business as a freelancer in France, we have you covered.

Employment Basics How much do you know about the job market in France? Get up to speed with the employment basics in France by checking out our expert guides on everything from work-life balance to understanding French office culture.

Finding a Job Are you looking for a new job in France? Navigating the local job market as an expat can be challenging, but our collection of guides give you all the information you need on finding a job in France, from French job sites to creating a standout resume.

Labor Law Are you starting work in France? Make sure you know all about your rights in the workplace with our collection of expert guides to employment law in France, looking at everything from labor law to maternity and paternity leave.