Types of work visas in France There are four main categories of work-related visas in France: Short-stay work visa

Temporary work visa

Long-stay work visa

Special case work visas Although the application process is similar, each has different requirements and costs and varies on how long it is valid.

Short-stay French work visas France has a short-term work visa valid for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. This visa is issued for any general short-term work and business travel. You cannot renew a short-stay French visa; instead, you’ll need to apply for a long-stay visa. Photo: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Depending on your nationality and situation, a short-term French work visa costs between €9 and €80. You need to pay the fee in the currency specified by the consulate or embassy when you apply.

Temporary French work visas Of course, some jobs require a little more time than 90 days. If that’s the case, you can apply for a temporary worker visa (travailleur temporaire). This visa includes a temporary residence permit (visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour – VLS-TS). It is valid from three months to one year. The exception is seasonal workers, who are only allowed to work for six months during one year. There are a number of different temporary work visas available in France, including: Young professionals (jeune professionnel) aged 18–35 doing temporary work during a cultural exchange visit

Employed workers transferred to a French branch of an international company

Language teachers and teaching assistants

Models, modeling assistants, or modeling agency workers

Seasonal workers A temporary work visa costs €80, plus €225 for the residence permit.

Long-stay French work visas If your employment lasts more than a year, you’ll need a long-stay work visa. These are often valid for one year, with some exceptions. For instance, the permit for au pairs is valid for one to two years, the international transfer visa for three years, and the talent passport for four years. In all cases, the long-stay visa is renewable. The long-term work visa is issued to: High-skilled, academic, or innovative workers (talent passport)

Senior management employees transferred from abroad to a French branch of international companies (salarié détaché ICT)

Au pairs aged 18–30 who will live with a family in France to study French

Medical professionals

Other permanent employees A long-stay visa in France costs €99, plus €225 for the residence permit. You need to pay your fee with tax stamps when you apply. Talent Passport As mentioned before, France has a work visa called the talent passport. If you are a highly-skilled professional or entrepreneur whose skills or business ideas significantly benefit the French economy, you can apply for this special visa. Photo: Julia M Cameron/Pexels It is valid for four years and allows you to bring your spouse and (dependent) children with you. The talent passport is also €99, plus €225 for the residence permit.

Special case work visas Volunteer visa If you want to work for the benefit of society, France offers visas for three types of volunteer work: Civic volunteering

Association-based volunteer work

European Voluntary Service (EVS) To apply for a volunteer visa (volontaire), you will need to provide evidence, such as an official letter of acceptance or invitation from the organization. If you are successful, you will receive a VLS-T long-term visa for the duration of your placement. Work experience and internships Students who want to take up a professional work placement with a French business or organization can apply for a student trainee visa (stagiaire étudiant). The placement has to be part of a university training course, EU cooperation program, or intergovernmental scheme. For example, this visa is issued to nurses, medical students, and pharmacists. You can also get a visa for an internship with a French company. To get an internship visa (stagiaire), you’ll need to sign an internship agreement with your sponsoring employer, organization, or company. Working holiday visa Depending on your nationality, travelers aged between 18 and 30 can apply for a working holiday visa (vacances travail) permitting you to work while you are traveling through France. The age limit increases to 35 for Argentinian, Australian, and Colombian nationals. This visa is valid for one year and is usually not renewable.

How to apply for a work visa in France The process of getting a work visa in France is threefold. First, you will need to secure yourself a pre-existing job offer. Next, your future employer will have to apply for a work permit. After that, you can put in your work visa application. Work permit Once you have your job offer in hand, the French employer can apply for a work permit from the Regional Directorate of Economy, Employment, Labor, and Solidarity (Directions régionales de l’économie, de l’emploi, du travail, et des solidarités – DREETS). Photo: William Fortunato/Pexels Typically, they will need to provide: Details of the role and job description

Commercial register number or company tax number

Evidence that the employee meets the requirements of the position (e.g., membership in any professional bodies)

Proof of salary, as some highly qualified roles have minimum salary requirements (usually at least 1.8 times the French minimum wage) Work visa application After you have been given a work permit, you can apply for your work visa. You can do this by submitting an application with supporting documentation online. You will typically need to provide: Valid passport or photo ID

Two recent passport photos

Evidence of your employment offer or business trip (e.g., work permit, employment contract, or business event invitation)

Proof that you have funds to support yourself in France (e.g., bank statements)

Details of accommodation plans covering your stay

Proof of health insurance Next, you will need to make an appointment at the visa application center in your home country no later than two weeks before your travel date.

Appeals and complaints about work visas If your application for a work visa has been refused and you don’t agree, you can file an appeal with either the French embassy or consulate in your home country or the Visa Appeals Board (Commission de Recours contre les Décisions de Refus de Visa). You need to do this within two months of the decision. The appeal must be in French if sent to the Visa Appeals Board. If you are unhappy about the outcome, you can appeal it to the Ministry of the Interior (Ministère de l’Intérieur). The final option is to challenge it at the administrative court (Conseil d’Etat). This can be costly, so ensure you have a strong case before taking this course of action.