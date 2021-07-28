Getting residence in France after Brexit All British citizens moving to France after Brexit will need to have a French residence permit (carte de séjour) if staying in France for longer than three months. The type of residence permit depends on the length and nature of stay. Temporary residence UK residents can apply for a carte de séjour if staying in France for more than three months. These are for a variety of purposes including work, study, staying with family members, extended tourist visits, and retiring to France. You will usually get a temporary permit that lasts for a year (in some cases it might be six months). However, you can usually renew it each year for up to five years, depending on your situation. To obtain a carte de séjour, you need to apply through your local French prefecture within 8 weeks of arriving in France. If you are coming to France for no longer than one year, you will probably get a VLS-TS long-stay visa. This acts as a one-year non-renewable residence permit. To extend your stay in France beyond a year on a VLS-TS, you will need to apply for a carte de séjour through your local French prefecture. See our guide to French visas and immigration for more details on residence permits in France. Permanent residence and citizenship British citizens who have been living in France for five continuous years on a renewable carte de séjour can apply for a 10-year renewable permanent residence permit (carte de resident). You will need to meet certain criteria to qualify for a carte de resident. Typically this includes having sufficient French language skills and proof of integration into French society. If you are the spouse of a French national or foreign national with a carte de resident, or are the parent of a French child living in France, you can apply for permanent residence in France after three years. You may also want to consider applying for French citizenship after living in France for five years. As with permanent residence, you will need to fulfil certain eligibility requirements. However, you will obtain additional rights as a French citizen, including the right to a French passport. Our guide to French citizenship and permanent residence explains more.

Working or studying in France as a UK national after Brexit Working in France after Brexit UK citizens working in France for 90 days or less after Brexit will not require a visa to enter France. However, they will need a temporary work permit. This applies both to employees of French companies and workers of foreign companies seconded to work in France short-term. It is the responsibility of the employer to request a work permit from the French authorities. If you come to France to work for longer than 90 days after Brexit, you will need to apply for the relevant long-stay work visa. There are various different types of French work visas relating to different types of employment. They include the “talent passport” visa which is a multi-year visa (up to 5 years) for highly skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and those who want to start a business in France. In most cases, you will need to have found work in France prior to applying for a French work visa. Your employer applies for a work permit from the regional division of the French Ministry of Labor. If approved, the French Office of Immigration and Integration (OFII) contacts the French Embassy in the UK so that you can begin your visa application. The length of your work visa will depend on the length of your employment contract. You will need to apply for an accompanying French residence permit if staying in France for more than 90 days. This is unless your work visa doubles up as your residence permit. Expatica’s guide to Find our more in our guide to work visas in France Read more Studying in France after Brexit After Brexit, UK residents will need to apply for a French study visa for any study courses in France lasting longer than three months. There are various types of study visa, including the temporary study visa (visa de long séjour temporaire pour etudes) valid for up to six months, and the long-stay study visa (visa de long séjour etudes). You can work for around 20 hours per week (no more than 964 hours a year) on a French study visa. Find out more in our guide to French student visas.

Joining or being joined by family members as a UK national after Brexit Joining family members in France after Brexit UK nationals can still move to France after Brexit to join family members. However, they no longer have the right to do so as EU citizens. This means that you will need to apply for a family visa if joining relatives for longer than three months. Additionally, you will also need to sort out your residence permit on arrival. If you have a relative living in France who is a French national or an EU/EFTA citizen, you can join them if you are their spouse, child, ascendant relative (parent/grandparent) or dependent cared-for relative. This also applies if your family member is a UK national living in France before 1 January 2021 who has applied for a residence permit by 1 October 2021 (see more below). If you have a relative living in France who is a non-EU/EFTA national with a French residence permit, you can join them if you are their spouse or dependent child aged under 18. The relative must have been living legally in France for at least 18 months. In addition, they must be able to accommodate and financially support you. You will not need to apply for a family visa if you are married to a French citizen. Family visas and residence permits are typically granted for one year initially but you can renew them. Being joined by family members after Brexit If you are moving to France after Brexit and want to be joined by family members, you will be treated as a third-country national. This means that only your spouse and dependent children (aged up to 18) can join you. Relatives will have to obtain their own family visas and residence permits. In most cases, you will need to have been living in France for at least 18 months. If you are coming to France on a work visa and want to bring your spouse and child(ren) with you, you can usually arrange this through your work visa. You will need to pay the additional visa costs for each family member. See our guide to family visas in France for further details.

What happens if you own a second home in France? For British owners of second homes in France, the post-Brexit visa requirements depend on how long you spend at your French residence each year. If you spend 90 days or less within a six-month period at your French property, you won’t need a French visa. This is because UK residents can make short-stay visits (maximum 90 days with a 180-day period) throughout the Schengen Area post-Brexit.

If you spend three to six months a year in France, you will have to apply for a temporary long-stay visa (VLS-T Visiteur). This is a non-renewable 6-month visa and you are not permitted to work on it.

If you spend more than six months a year in France, you will be considered a French resident and must apply for a long-stay visa (the one-year VLS-TS).