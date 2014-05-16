How to apply for a spouse visa in France

Types of family reunification visas The country has four different categories when it comes to family reunification visas: Relatives of French nationals – spouses, (step)children under 21, dependent older children, dependent (grand)parents, parents of adopted children, and parents of minors can join relatives who are French nationals

Visas for family members of French nationals Anyone with French citizenship can invite their spouse or relatives to come to France on a family reunification visa. The person should be a direct family member. Who can apply? The following relatives can apply for this visa: Spouses

(Step)children and grandchildren under 18

Dependent (step)children and grandchildren over 21

Dependent (grand)parents, including those of the spouse

Parents of a child younger than 18 Visa length The documentation will usually be a temporary long-stay visa and residence permit (visa de long séjour valant titre de séjour – VLS-TS). It is valid for up to 12 months, which you’ll need to validate within three months of arriving in France. The visa expires after five years. You can then apply for permanent residence or French citizenship.

Visas for family relations of EU/EFTA nationals If your relative in France is an EU/EFTA national (not French), but you are not, you might also be eligible to move to France. Who can apply? The following family members can apply for this visa: Spouses

(Step)children and grandchildren younger than 18

Dependent (step)children and grandchildren over 21

Dependent (grand)parents, including those of the spouse

Other dependent relatives who are part of the same household (e.g., siblings, aunts, or uncles) However, if a resident studies in France, only a spouse or a dependent child can join them. Visa length The length of your family visa equals the residence permit of your family member. For family members of EU/EFTA nationals, their visa is typically valid for five years.

Visas for family members of non-EU/EFTA nationals Whether you can join your relatives depends on their situation, nationality, and your family relationship. For example, if the French resident from Algeria, their family can apply for a visa after they have lived 12 months in the country, instead of 18 months. Photo: Alex Monaco/ Pexels In contrast, a spouse or dependent child of a highly-skilled worker on a Talent Passport (Passeport Talent) or a long-stay visa for ICT employees can join them immediately and for the duration of their stay. ICT stands for intra-corporate transferees and refers to someone employed by a non-EU company with a branch in France. Who can apply? The following relatives can apply for the family visa: Spouses

(Step)children under 18 Please note that seasonal workers (travailleur saisonnier) and retirees (retraité) cannot invite family members to join them on a family visa. Be sure to check the visa wizard for all requirements. Visa length If your application is successful, you will receive a temporary long-stay visa and a subsequent residence permit. Its validity period will be the same as your spouse’s or parents’ visa. You’ll need to validate your residence permit within three months of your arrival.

Short-term stays with family members in France France also has the Schengen short-stay visa for a maximum of 90 days. Visitors from outside the EU/EFTA, including the UK, must apply for this visa.

Joining relatives who have a temporary visa You can only join non-EU/EFTA spouses or relatives if they have been in France for 18 months (or 12 months if they are Algerian). After this period, you can join them on a short-stay visa. Of course, if they have a Talent Passport or ICT employee visa, you can join them immediately. If your relative in France does have a temporary visa, you can only join them if you are their spouse or (dependent) child under 18. Spouses must use the Passeport Talent – Famille visa, while children need the Movement Document for Minor foreigner permit (Document de circulation pour étranger mineur – CMEC). These visas are valid for five years and are renewable.

What costs are involved? If you apply for a short-term visa in France, the fee varies from €9 to 99, depending on your nationality. The standard fee for long-stay visas is €99, but you can get a reduced rate when you are a student. The Passeport Talent – Famille visa will cost a spouse €269 and the CMEC for children €99. You can check the visa wizard for details. When you apply, you should pay the fee with tax stamps. A tax stamp indicates that the tax has been paid (for example, the stamps you see on a bottle of wine).

Visas for relatives of refugees or asylum-seekers Refugees, stateless persons, and asylum-seekers fall under the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (Office Français de Protection des Réfugiés et Apatrides – OFPRA) and not the OFII. Photo: Julie Ricard/Unsplash Once the refugee has obtained this protective status, their relatives can apply for a family visa. Who can apply? The following relatives can apply for the family reunification visa: Spouses and civil partners 18 and over – The marriage or civil union must have taken place before the partner submits their refugee application. If not, the applicant can only join their partner after they have lived in France for 18 months.

– The marriage or civil union must have taken place before the partner submits their refugee application. If not, the applicant can only join their partner after they have lived in France for 18 months. Unmarried partners 18 and over – They must be able to prove a prior, stable, and sufficiently long cohabiting life

– They must be able to prove a prior, stable, and sufficiently long cohabiting life Dependent children younger than 19 – It covers all children except those conceived after the parents submitted the visa application. Parents must apply for a family reunification visa via the OFII for these children.

– It covers all children except those conceived after the parents submitted the visa application. Parents must apply for a family reunification visa via the OFII for these children. Parents and unmarried minor siblings – You can only request a family visa for your siblings, if they are minors or unmarried. However, if both parents already live in France, you cannot apply for this visa. Expatica’s guide to Find out how you can help refugees Read more Spouses and relatives of asylum-seekers need to make their own visa asylum applications if they want to join their families in France. However, if they travel and seek asylum together, they can make a joint application as a family. Visa length In most cases, when you have refugee status, your family is entitled to a 10-year residence permit. After that, they can apply for renewal or French citizenship. How to apply Only the French consulate in the country where the family has submitted their visa application can issue a family visa. Therefore, as the relative or spouse, you also need to apply in the same country for a family visa.

In the event of divorce or death Your family’s right to residence depends on your visa or permit. However, sometimes your family can continue living in France without you. For example, if the relationship status changes due to a divorce or death, your family may be allowed to stay in France. It all depends on the conditions of your permit.

Family visa complaints and appeals in France You can appeal if the immigration authority declines your French visa application. First, you can approach the French embassy or consulate or the Visa Appeals Commission (Commission de recours contre les décisions de refus de visa d’entrée en France – CRRV). You need to file your claim within two months of the decision. The appeal must be written in French when sent to the CRRV. When you have been refused a French residence permit, you can file an appeal with your local préfecture. If you are unhappy with the outcome, the next step is to contact the Interior Ministry (Ministère de l’Intérieur). The final option to challenge the immigration decision is by taking it to an administrative court (Conseil d’Etat). This involves getting specialist legal help and can be costly. Therefore, be sure you have a strong case before taking this action.