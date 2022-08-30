Permanent residence in France The Ministry of the Interior (Ministère de l’Intérieur) is the government body responsible for visas and residence permits in France. Photo: Reuben McFeeters/Unsplash When you’ve lived in France for five years — or three years if you are the spouse or family member of a French national — you can apply for a permanent residence card. If you meet the requirements, you will receive a resident card that allows you to stay in France indefinitely and access most public services. The card is a common alternative to French citizenship for foreign nationals looking to settle in France. Residents from the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) can choose to apply for a residence card, but it is not mandatory. Nationals from outside that region, however, must apply for a residence card if they want to settle in France. The only exception to this rule is Algeria. The permanent resident card is not available for Algerians; instead they will get a 10-year residence certificate (certificat de résidence de 10 ans – personne de nationalité algérienne).

Long-term EU resident card The long-term EU resident card (carte de résident de longue durée-UE) is valid for 10-years. It allows foreign nationals to live in France and visit other EU/EFTA countries without a visa. However, if you move outside of France for six consecutive years, your existing long-term EU card will no longer be valid. Requirements To get an EU resident card, you need to have lived in France for a consecutive period of five years. These five years need to have been uninterrupted, although some absences are allowed (i.e., a maximum absence of six consecutive months and a total absence of 10 months). Photo: Sophie Augustine/Unsplash If you have an EU Blue Card, you must prove that you’ve lived – uninterrupted – in an EU country for five years, including two years in France. Periods of absence past those five years that you’ve lived in the EU are allowed. If you are a refugee or a beneficiary of subsidiary protection, you also should have lived in France for a period of five years. This is counted from the date that you submitted your asylum application. Other additional requirements for the long-term EU resident card include health insurance, language skills, integration, and minimum income. How to apply You can submit an application within two months before your existing visa or residence permit expires. You can do so at your local préfecture or the police préfecture in Paris. What you’ll need to supply: Valid passport or photo ID

Three passport-size photos

Existing resident card or copy of your birth certificate

Proof of address (e.g., a recent utility bill or tendency agreement)

Evidence that you have lived in France for a five-year uninterrupted period (e.g., tax statements)

Proof that you have sufficient resources to support yourself (e.g., bank statements or payslips

Sufficient knowledge of the French language (at least A2 level) by supplying an exam certificate. This doesn’t apply if you are 65 or over.

Proof of integration into French society (e.g., letters of support from someone in an official or respected capacity). You might also be asked to sign a document expressing commitment to the values of the French Republic. Photo: Roman Kraft/Unsplash You will receive a decision about your application within 2-3 months. Costs The cost of the long-term EU resident card is €225 and needs to be paid with tax stamps. Renewing your card This card is valid for ten years. When it expires, you can either renew it or switch to the French permanent resident card. In either case, you should do this within two months of the expiration date at your local préfecture or the police préfecture in Paris.

French permanent resident card The permanent resident card (carte de résident permanent) is available to non-French nationals and gives the right to unconditional and permanent residence in France. If you are Algerian, you can request a 10-year residence certificate instead. Requirements To apply for a permanent resident card, you’ll need to have lived in France for five years. This can be on a temporary French visa or as an EU/EFTA citizen. As the spouse of a French national, you only need to have lived in France for three years. Photo: Vlad B/Unsplash You can also switch to this permit if your 10-year long-term or EU resident card is about to expire. If you are over 60, you will automatically qualify for the French permanent residence card when your existing permit expires. Other requirements are: Sufficient knowledge of the French language (at least A2 level). This doesn’t apply if you are aged 65 or over.

Integration into French culture

No criminal record or outstanding criminal convictions (i.e., French authorities do not view you as a threat to public order security) How to apply Submitting an application can be done at your local préfecture or the police préfecture in Paris. You will need to provide: Valid passport or photo ID

Three passport-size photos

Your resident card or birth certificate

Proof of address

Proof of sufficient knowledge of the French language (e.g., an exam certificate) You might also need to sign a Republican Integration Contract (Contrat d’intégration républicaine, CIR) stating that you respect the ideals of the French Republic. Decisions on permanent residence applications normally take around 2–3 months. Costs The permanent resident card costs €225 and you’ll need to pay your fee with tax stamps. A person on a disability pension – due to an accident or work-related illness – pays a discounted rate of €75. Renewing your card The permanent resident card is valid for ten years but can be renewed continuously, as long as you still meet the criteria. You can renew your card at your local préfecture or the police préfecture in Paris within two months of the expiry date.

Permanent residence in France for UK citizens after Brexit Following Brexit, UK citizens have become non-EU/EFTA nationals. That means that they no longer benefit from freedom of movement within the EU/EFTA region. The 2019 Stop Brexit March in London (Photo: Sandro Cenni/Unsplash) If you are a UK national living in France and you have signed the Withdrawal Agreement Residence Permit (WARP), you can remain in the country. It grants you the same rights as EU/EFTA citizens. However, if you haven’t signed a WARP, you’ll need to apply for a resident card like all other non-EU/EFTA nationals.

Permanent residence in France for family members Foreign nationals living in France can be joined by their relatives using a family visa. Who you can bring depends on your nationality: EU/EFTA citizens : can bring their spouse, dependent (grand)children, dependent (grand)parents, and other dependent relatives such as siblings, aunts, or uncles

: can bring their spouse, dependent (grand)children, dependent (grand)parents, and other dependent relatives such as siblings, aunts, or uncles Non-EU/EFTA nationals – normal resident permit: can take with them their spouse and (dependent) children aged 18, but only after having lived in France for 18 months, consecutively

can take with them their spouse and (dependent) children aged 18, but only after having lived in France for 18 months, consecutively Non-EU/EFTA nationals – high-skilled work visa: can bring their spouse and (dependent) children under 18 immediately Expatica’s guide to Discover how you can join your family in France Read more If your family member wants to apply for a 10-year long-term resident card, they can do so after three years in France. They can only apply for a permanent resident card after having lived five years in the country.

Losing your permanent residence rights in France Your permanent resident card is valid for 10 years. However, you might lose your card if you: Leave the country for more than five years without returning (three years if you have a 10-year long-term resident card)

Commit a crime, offense, or act of terrorism that the authorities deem to be against the interests of the French nation When you lose your right to permanent residence in France, you can re-apply as soon as you become eligible again (i.e., wait five years or get your record expunged).

What can you do if your application is rejected? If you want to appeal a rejected application or you haven’t heard back within four months of submitting your application, you can ask for an administrative review from either your local préfecture or the Ministry of the Interior. You need to file this request within two months of the decision, or six months if you haven’t received a response. If you are unhappy with the outcome, you can escalate your appeal to the Administrative Justice (justice administrative) within two months of receiving your decision. Asking for a review and appealing to the courts are both free. However, you might need to pay legal fees if you employ a lawyer (avocat) to represent you.