Who can get a mortgage in France? French lenders offer mortgages to both residents and non-residents. You will need to meet income requirements and provide a minimum deposit (more details on amounts below). Self-employed individuals need to show a set of audited accounts for at least three years. Lenders may want to check your credit history and current assets, and some have age restrictions. For example, you may find it difficult or more expensive to get a French mortgage if you’re over the age of 65. French mortgages are usually only available with a property purchase agreement, but you can sometimes secure a certificate of commitment (lettre de confort) from a mortgage lender, which lasts three or four months. These letters aren’t contractually binding, but can give the seller reassurance that you’re a serious buyer. Mortgage lenders in France will usually require you to have some form of capital insurance protection, which covers your mortgage repayments in the event of serious illness or death. This isn’t legally mandated, but lenders will be unlikely to offer you a mortgage if you don’t take out suitable cover. How much you might need to pay depends on your age, medical history and the level of protection you need. Those over the age of 60 or borrowing more than €200,000 will require a medical test. Getting a mortgage as a foreigner in France While French banks extend credit to foreign buyers, they may have additional requirements. For example, most banks will loan in the region of 70-85% of the property’s value. However, some non-EU applicants, such as US citizens, may require a bigger deposit to get accepted for a mortgage. Expatica’s guide to Read more about visas and immigration in France Read more On occasion, foreign applicants may be required to deposit a set sum (for example two years’ worth of mortgage payments) into a savings account as collateral. This is determined on a case-by-case basis.

Types of mortgages in France France has an established mortgage industry, and experience in dealing with foreign buyers. However, you may find fewer product variations than in some other countries. Here are the main types of mortgages in France. Fixed-rate mortgages in France Fixed-rate mortgages are the most common type of home loan in France. These are usually repayable over a period ranging between six and 25 years, with 20 years most common. Fixed-rate mortgages are often set at a higher rate than variable deals, but this comes with the additional security of knowing your repayments won’t increase. Flexible mortgages provide the security of a fixed interest rate, but allow borrowers to vary their monthly payments based on their circumstances. Typically, the lender sets upper and lower payment limits, but, in some cases, payments can be suspended for up to two years or increased by up to 30% for a quicker payoff. Of course, rates for these features can be higher, so it’s only worth choosing them if you’re sure you’ll use them. Variable-rate French mortgages Variable-rate mortgages in France hinge upon the three-month or one-year Euribor rates plus a 1-3% margin, so it can be difficult to get a transparent picture of long-term rates. You can also opt for a mixed mortgage in France, where you set a fixed rate for a set period (usually 2-5 years), after which it moves to a variable-rate mortgage. Interest-only mortgages When borrowers take out interest-only mortgages, they pay back only the interest (and not the capital) for an agreed initial period. As buy-to-let mortgages aren’t commonly available, interest-only loans are popular for investors who want to rent out their property. However, it can be more difficult for foreign buyers to take out this type of mortgage. Capped-rate mortgages This is a recent introduction to the French mortgage market and is available to non-residents. This is similar to a variable-rate mortgage, but it includes a capped upper limit for all or part of the repayment term. Capped-rate mortgages are popular with buyers who are worried about rates suddenly rocketing beyond what they can reasonably afford. However, they usually come with slightly higher fees. Bridging loans Borrowers in France also have access to bridge loans, designed specifically for buyers who are ready to purchase property but are waiting for the sale of their existing property. Such loans are short-term solutions. However, you may extend them for up to two years. Bridging loans are similar to mortgages in France, in that you can usually only borrow the same amount that you’d get through a mortgage (usually 70-85% of the property value). This is generally up to a maximum of around €15 million. However, the interest rates are typically much higher than with a mortgage.

French mortgages for other purposes You can find providers of other mortgage products in France, including: Buy-to-let mortgages – for property purchases where you aim to profit from renting it. Not all French lenders offer these, but they are available. However, interest rates are typically higher for non-resident buyers.

– for property purchases where you aim to profit from renting it. Not all French lenders offer these, but they are available. However, interest rates are typically higher for non-resident buyers. Commercial mortgages – for business premises in France. These usually require a bigger deposit, but allow you to borrow larger sums of money.

– for business premises in France. These usually require a bigger deposit, but allow you to borrow larger sums of money. Renovation mortgages – many lenders in France are willing to finance large-scale home improvement projects with a renovation mortgage. However, if you are looking to buy and refurbish a derelict building such as an old château, it is more difficult (but not impossible) to get financed. For works costing less than €150,000, you will typically need to take out a standard home renovation loan. Renovation loans are only available for improvements costing up to 30% of the property’s overall value, and can run alongside the standard mortgage.

– many lenders in France are willing to finance large-scale home improvement projects with a renovation mortgage. However, if you are looking to buy and refurbish a derelict building such as an old château, it is more difficult (but not impossible) to get financed. For works costing less than €150,000, you will typically need to take out a standard home renovation loan. Renovation loans are only available for improvements costing up to 30% of the property’s overall value, and can run alongside the standard mortgage. Construction mortgages – you can also find mortgages in France to finance the building of a property if you have already purchased the land. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratios are typically the same as standard mortgages.

Mortgage rates in France Interest rates on mortgages in France depend on several factors, including: Amount you borrow

Loan-to-value (LTV) rate

Mortgage type

Duration of mortgage

Property type

Your residency status French mortgage rates have been lower than in many other European countries in recent years. Over the past decade, they have also reduced considerably. Mortgage rates vary significantly depending on economic conditions. For example, data from the Banque de France shows average rates on new loans rose from 1.06% to 1.34% in the first half of 2022. You can find the latest figures (which are published monthly) on the Banque de France website.

How much can you borrow for a French mortgage? French banks and other mortgage lenders are typically willing to lend between 70-85% of the property’s value (the LTV rate). For non-EU/EFTA nationals, the LTV rate is usually 50-75%. However, French citizens and permanent residents can sometimes borrow up to 100%, usually with the proviso that a percentage of this is placed in a savings account with a French bank. Your income also influences the amount you can borrow. The legal requirement for French mortgages is that your total monthly liabilities – including mortgages and insurance – must be no more than 35% of your gross monthly household income. Types of income lenders will consider include: Salaried income

Business income

Pensions income

Existing rental income from other properties

Dividends with a three-year track record (on some occasions)

Other regular investment income If you are self-employed or a freelancer, you will need to show business statements evidencing your income for the last three years. Most mortgage providers in France have a minimum amount they will agree to lend. This is typically between €50,000 and €100,000, although it may be higher with some lenders. It may also be higher for non-EU/EFTA nationals. Online mortgage calculator You can use the following free tools to calculate your estimated monthly repayments and how much you can borrow: French Mortgage Direct

Mortgage in France

How to apply for a mortgage in France Applying for a French mortgage is relatively straightforward and similar to other countries. It can be worth consulting several mortgage lenders to see which one will give you the best interest rate. In France, many banks offer mortgages to foreigners buying property. There are also some specialized mortgage providers focusing on expat mortgages and services. As a buyer, you can request an official mortgage offer from the lender of your choice once the seller and buyer have signed a preliminary sales agreement, the bank is assured the buyer can afford the loan , and the property’s value supports the loan request. Once you have completed the necessary application paperwork, the lender will send you the mortgage offer. You must wait at least 10 working days (but not more than 30 days) before signing and accepting the offer. Finally, the lender will send a copy of the mortgage agreement to a notaire (notary), who will prepare the deeds of sale. The whole process typically takes around 2-3 months from signing the initial sales agreement to completion of purchase. What do you need to apply for a French mortgage? When applying for a mortgage in France, you will usually need the following: Completed mortgage application form

Copies of the borrower’s passports

Proof of income (self-employed individuals need audited financial statements for three years)

Bank account details, usually with a bank operating in France

Bank statements for the last three months

Proof of current address, for example, utility statements or a rental agreement

Statement of assets

Completed preliminary sales agreement

If the property is new or to be renovated, written estimates or invoices from French-registered tradespeople and copies of their certificate of insurance

If improvements are to be constructed on the property, a property title or preliminary sales agreement for the land, building license, and the building contract and plans

The title deed or loan deed with a complete repayment table, if the property is to be financed with a remortgage or equity release Banks offering mortgages to expats in France Many French and international banks offer mortgages to property buyers in France. These include: HSBC

BNP Paribas

Société Générale

CIC Expatica’s guide to Find out more about banks and credit in France Read more Mortgage brokers offering mortgages to expats You can also use the services of a mortgage broker in France, such as Loan Brokerage France, who will help you find the best deals and take care of the application. Check our Directory for details of expat-friendly mortgage brokers.

Help with securing a French mortgage Those who need help getting a French mortgage may be able to access a government-regulated or subsidized loan – usually only if they are French citizens, however. The most common of these is the “interest free loan” (Prêt à Taux Zéro – PTZ). This is available for first-time buyers or those that have not owned a property for at least two years. In addition, you can obtain a PTZ if you have a disability card (Carte mobilité inclusion – CMI) and are unable to work, or if you need a mortgage to renovate a property made uninhabitable by a natural disaster. PTZ loans are also conditional on income and resources. The income thresholds depend on location (split into four zones – A, B1, B2, and C) and the number of occupants. You cannot use a PTZ to finance 100% of a property purchase, so you need to combine it with your own funding or another mortgage. Other support available includes: Employer mortgage loans (prêt action logement) – low-rate loans for employees of private companies with 10 or more employees, with interest rates of 0.5%. You can borrow up to a maximum of €40,000.

– low-rate loans for employees of private companies with 10 or more employees, with interest rates of 0.5%. You can borrow up to a maximum of €40,000. Social accession loans (prêt d’accession sociale) – similar to the PTZ, these are available to those who meet low-income requirements. However, the interest rate is capped rather than scrapped.

– similar to the PTZ, these are available to those who meet low-income requirements. However, the interest rate is capped rather than scrapped. Home purchase savings accounts (compte épargne logement – CEL and plan d’épargne logement – PEL) – high-interest savings accounts geared towards saving for a French mortgage.

Mortgage costs in France Mortgage costs in France depend on multiple factors – they are usually more expensive for existing properties than new builds. You can expect to pay between 10-15% of the purchase price in total transaction costs when buying property in France, including taxes and insurance. Fees relating to the mortgage include: Mortgage arrangement/administration fees – typically around 0.5-1% of the loan amount (plus VAT)

– typically around 0.5-1% of the loan amount (plus VAT) Mortgage broker (if required) – around 1% of the loan amount

around 1% of the loan amount Notary fees – usually about 2-3% for a new property and 7.5% for a property older than five years (plus VAT)

– usually about 2-3% for a new property and 7.5% for a property older than five years (plus VAT) Valuation survey – sometimes a requirement of lenders, costs around €250

Mortgage repayments in France French mortgage repayments are usually monthly and consist of two parts: loan repayment and interest payment. On the other hand, if you take out an interest-only mortgage, you just pay off the interest for the initial period. You will usually start paying off your mortgage in the month following the purchase of your home. Some lenders may offer a short repayment holiday period (usually 6-36 months) or a limited period where you pay back only the interest. If you want to pay off your mortgage early, check with your provider to find out if this incurs penalties. Rules vary across lenders – some apply an early exit fee. This is typically the case for fixed-rate mortgages. The fee is capped at 3% of the outstanding balance or six months’ interest. It is less common for penalties to apply to variable-rate mortgages. Lenders cannot apply early repayment penalties in the event of death, loss of work, or if the property sale is tied to a change in employment. If you run into difficulties repaying your French mortgage, you should contact the lender as soon as possible. Most lenders are willing to renegotiate the terms, or even offer repayment holidays. In fact, they have to do so if certain events occur (for example, a death or sudden unemployment). If you are in serious difficulties and at risk of losing your home, you can apply for assistance from the Over-indebtedness Commission (Commission départementale de surendettement). The commission will act on your behalf and try to prevent repossession. You can find more information on how to apply online (in French).