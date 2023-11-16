Country Flag

Mortgage Advisors

Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in France to help you seal the deal:

Featured

Loan Brokerage France

Loan Brokerage France (LBF) assists foreign investors with financing solutions for acquiring property in France. Their services are tailor-made for investors and supported by a team based in Saint Germain en Laye near Paris. Contact LBF and benefit from valuable guidance throughout the acquisition.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Mortgage Advisors

Pretto

Pretto is a French online expert mortgage service. They can help you find the best loan for your new home, negotiate it, and provide you with advice. They work with more than 50 partner banks in France, allowing you to explore the best options. Let Pretto take care of finding your mortgage.

Visit website

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Visit website

Private Rate

Private Rate is an international mortgage broker operating in France. They provide a dedicated service that aims to help international buyers find the mortgage that’s right for them. So, if you’re trying to buy in France, make finding a mortgage easier with Private Rate.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing