Featured Auchan Auchan is a French retailer with supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores all over France. They also provide convenient shopping online, so you can order anything from groceries to furniture right to your door. Whatever your home needs, you can find it at Auchan. Visit website

Featured TaskRabbit TaskRabbit is an online marketplace where you can find people to help you with your move, DIY, or other project. Choose your Tasker based on their reviews, skills, and price, and choose when you want them to help you out. Visit TaskRabbit to take the stress out of your to-do list. Visit website

Featured Drinks&Co Drinks&Co is an online alcoholic beverage retailer operating in France. Choose from a vast array of alcoholic options, including beers, wines, spirits, and other must-haves. If you're planning a special occasion, check out the range at Drinks&Co and get the party started. Visit website

Featured Beerwulf Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in France. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf. Visit website

Featured HelloFresh HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in France. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh. Visit website

Featured British Corner Shop British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world. Visit website