Country Flag

Groceries and Food Delivery

Hungry to try some local flavors in your new home? From recipe box deliveries to supermarkets and grocery stores, get to grips with mealtimes with our listings of groceries and food delivery in France:

Featured

Auchan

Auchan is a French retailer with supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores all over France. They also provide convenient shopping online, so you can order anything from groceries to furniture right to your door. Whatever your home needs, you can find it at Auchan.
Visit website
Featured

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is an online marketplace where you can find people to help you with your move, DIY, or other project. Choose your Tasker based on their reviews, skills, and price, and choose when you want them to help you out. Visit TaskRabbit to take the stress out of your to-do list.
Visit website
Featured

Drinks&Co

Drinks&Co is an online alcoholic beverage retailer operating in France. Choose from a vast array of alcoholic options, including beers, wines, spirits, and other must-haves. If you're planning a special occasion, check out the range at Drinks&Co and get the party started.
Visit website
Featured

Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in France. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
Visit website
Featured

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is an online meal-kit provider operating in France. Their innovative range of recipes provides a healthy, stress-free alternative for mealtime. Whether you're looking for innovative meals for two or quick-and-easy family favorites, you'll find them with HelloFresh.
Visit website
Featured

British Corner Shop

British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Groceries and Food Delivery

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is a website and app offering take-out and grocery deliveries. Simply use your location to find out what you can get delivered. Download the app to track your delivery right to your door, and get notified when it’s on its way. Get Deliveroo to order meals and groceries easily.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing