Virginie In Provence is an immersive language and culture course in the south of France. At her home in Provence, Virginie welcomes learners of all ages to explore the language and life of France in a welcoming environment. Take your learning further and immerse yourself with Virginie In Provence.
Tellus Languages Abroad is a leading provider of language courses across Europe. With their network of established schools, you’ll learn your chosen language while immersed in the local culture. So, whether you learn Spanish in Madrid or German in Berlin, Tellus has the right school.
Naturellement Français is a language school in the south of France. They offer high-quality French language and culture courses for adult learners in their picturesque countryside setting. Courses can allow for individual needs to ensure you get the tuition you need with Naturellement Français.
Fast Track French is a language school based in Hossegor, on the wild west coast. The school offers residential immersion courses in Biarritz and Hossegor, as well as online and Skype tuition. So, get the best chance of improving your French with Fast Track French.
StudyGlobal is a language course provider operating internationally. They offer immersion courses in eight languages across the world, from Spanish in Ecuador to Chinese in China. So, wherever your life is taking you, make sure your language skills don’t hold you back with StudyGlobal.
Ecole Japonaise du Nord-Pas de Calais is a Japanese school in Lille. It provides classes for children and adults and acts as a community center for the Japanese community. Whether you’re a Japanese national or simply want to learn the language, check it out.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
