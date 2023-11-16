Country Flag

Financial Services

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in France:

Sogexia Business

Sogexia Business is an online payment solution available in France. Focused on businesses, their services enable you to set up direct debits, transfer money, and track your company's finances from your web or phone. Simplify your finances and open an account with Sogexia Business today.
Blank

Blank is an online financial platform to manage your accounts in one place. A subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, you can open a professional bank account, make transfers, create quotes and invoices, and more thanks to their reliable services. Facilitate your expenses today with Blank.
Loan Brokerage France

Loan Brokerage France (LBF) assists foreign investors with financing solutions for acquiring property in France. Their services are tailor-made for investors and supported by a team based in Saint Germain en Laye near Paris. Contact LBF and benefit from valuable guidance throughout the acquisition.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
Soldo

Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo.
bunq

bunq is an online bank operating across Europe. Their easy-to-use mobile banking service lets you open an account in minutes, giving you access to instant payments, money transfers, and more. So, if you need an expat-friendly bank without the hassle, open a bunq account today.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Other listings of Financial Services

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across France. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

