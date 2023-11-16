Are you moving to France? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:
Standard Athletic Club is an international, English-speaking sports and social club based in a forest easily accessible from Paris. There is a whole host of activities on offer, from football and tennis to bridge and yoga. Standard Athletic Club also has a number of children’s activities.
The École Russe des Arts is an international arts school in Paris. They offer a wide choice of dance, music, art history and visual arts lessons for all ages. Tuition at the École Russe des Arts is in Russian and French, from professional Russian artists.
