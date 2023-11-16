Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
ENGIE Mobilité Verte provides home charging stations for electric vehicles. Their terminals are compatible with your energy contract and all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in France, and are easy to use. Request a quote online and start your green mobility journey with ENGIE Mobilité Verte.
TotalEnergies is a French utilities company offering low-price deals on electricity and gas. With their Essential tariff, you can save money, schedule your direct debit for a time that suits you, and have a choice of payment methods. Set up your home with TotalEnergies and see what you could save.
Engie – My Power is a green energy company operating in France. From energy giant Engie, My Power focuses on the installation of PV solar panels for individual households. Tap the solar potential of your home in France and see what you could save on energy bills with Engie – My Power.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets