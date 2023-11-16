Looking for the perfect primary school in France? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in France to help you out:
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
The American School of Paris is an international school located on the edge of the city. At its spacious, state-of-the-art campus, students follow an American curriculum from ages 3 to 18. For a truly international education in the City of Light, choose the American School of Paris.
The International Deutsche Schule Paris is an international school in the city’s Saint-Cloud neighborhood. The school follows the German academic system, offering a high-quality education for children from 3 to 18 years. If you’re looking for a German education, consider the International Deutsche Schule Paris.
The Swedish School in Paris is an international school based in Paris. They offer an education based in Swedish academic practices for children from 3 to 15 years. For a well-rounded Nordic education in the French capital, consider the Swedish School in Paris.
The Bilingual International School of Paris is an independent international school within walking distance of the Eiffel Tower. The school offers a bilingual education for children from 2 to 11 years. They use the latest technology in the classroom to provide a truly international education.
The British School of Paris is an international school located in the city’s Croissy-sur-Seine neighborhood. The school provides a British education for children from 3 to 18 years from all over the world. It’s one of the largest and most prestigious British international schools in the world.
The Bilingual Montessori School of Paris is a network of international schools with three locations across the city. The schools offer a unique bilingual Montessori education for children from 2 to 12 years. Give your child the best start in life with The Bilingual Montessori School of Paris.
The Anglophone Section of Fontainebleau is an international school located south of Paris. Since 1979, they have provided a globally-focused education that aims to integrate international students into the French academic system. The school welcomes students from 6 to 18 years at its green campus.
Ecole Bilingue Internationale is a network of international schools with locations across Paris. The schools provide English-French education for children from 3 to 18 years. With Ecole Bilingue Internationale parents can choose the level of English teaching, ensuring the right education for every student.
École Jeannine Manuel is an international school with locations in Paris and Lille. They provide a bilingual education for students from 3 to 18 years. Students can choose between the French baccalaureate of the International Baccalaureate during their pre-university studies.
The International School of Paris is an international school in the capital. The school is the only French institution offering all three IB programs – from Primary Years to Diploma. So, for a rigorous education in a socially engaging environment, choose the International School of Paris.
The Lycée International American Section is an international school in St. Germain-en-Laye. Part of the Lycée International community of schools, the American Section offers a genuine American educational experience. Students from Pre-K to 12th Grade study at the Lycée International American Section.
The Lycée International British Section is an international school in St. Germain-en-Laye. Part of the Lycée International community of schools, the British Section offers a genuine British educational experience. Students follow the IGCSE and International French Baccalaureat programs.
Marymount School is an independent school located in central Paris. The school offers a rich, diverse education for children from 2 to 14 years based on Catholic values. So, for a high quality education at the oldest international school in France, consider the Marymount School.
CIPEC – which stands for Centre International Privé pour l’Education et la Culture – is an international school near Aix-en-Provence. The school offers a bilingual English-French education for students from 3 to 11 years. It also runs spring and summer programs during the school vacation.
The International School of Marseille is an independent school located in the city’s historic center. The school teaches children from age 2 to 11 a bilingual education in French and English. If you’re relocating to this bustling port city, check out the International School of Marseille.
The International Bilingual School of Provence is an international school located in Aix-en-Provence. The school offers a bilingual English-French education for children from 3 to 18 years. The school also hosts a variety of summer camps that combine learning with summer fun in Provence.
Sainte Victoire International School is an international school in Fuveau, near Aix-en-Provence. The school offers a bilingual English-French education for children from 3 to 18 years, following IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. The school is set in a lush, state-of-the-art campus facing the Sainte Victoire mountain.
The Bordeaux International School is an international school in the center of the city. It offers a bilingual continuity education from nursery to high school for students from around the world. Teaching is in English and French and students study the IGCSE and A-Level programs.
Montessori Hossegor is an international school located in Soorts-Hossegor. The school offers a Montessori education for children from 2 to 11 years in a caring, welcoming environment. For a bilingual education in both English and French, consider enrolling your child at the Montessori Hossegor.
École Greenfield à Lyon is a bilingual school located in Lyon. The school provides English and French education for children from nursery to university entry. The school has over 30 years experience is providing a compassionate, dynamic education for bilingual children in Lyon.
The Cité Scolaire Internationale de Lyon is an international school located in the south of Lyon. The school provides a globally-focused education for students from age 3 to 18 years. For an international school embedded into the French education system, consider the Cité Scolaire Internationale de Lyon.
The International School of Lyon is an international school in the city’s Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon neighborhood. It offers a predominantly English-speaking education for children from 3 to 18 years. The school offers IB Primary and Diploma programs. Give your child the best start with the International School of Lyon.
The Ecole Privée Bilingue Internationale is an international school located near Montpelier. The school has over 30 years experience in providing an English-French education for students from 2 to 18 years. The school offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma program for pre-university study.
The International School of Béarn located in Pau. Since 2002, the school has offered a continuity education for children from 3 to 18 years. The majority of classes follow the English curriculum with additional French lessons. For an international education in Pau, consider the International School of Béarn.
The Bilingual International School of Strasbourg is an international school in Strasbourg. The school provides continuity education from nursery to secondary school in both English and French. The school follows the International Baccalaureate program. This ensures a truly international education for all students.
The École Européenne de Strasbourg is an international school located in Strasbourg. The school provides continuity education from nursery through to pre-university studies. Students choose from a number of elective subjects and benefit from the school’s high-quality language teaching.
The International School of Toulouse is an IB World School in the town of Colomiers, near Toulouse. The school teaches an international curriculum for students from 4 to 18 years. Pupils learn in state-of-the-art facilities, including science labs, recreational facilities and a media center.
