Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in France:

RMC Sport

RMC Sport is your one stop for live sport, results, interviews, and analysis. They have a range of subscriptions, allowing you to watch your favourite games on any screen. Whether you’re keen to keep up with football or a big fan of boxing, RMC Sport has the matches you need.
Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.

Standard Athletic Club

Standard Athletic Club is an international, English-speaking sports and social club based in a forest easily accessible from Paris. There is a whole host of activities on offer, from football and tennis to bridge and yoga. Standard Athletic Club also has a number of children’s activities.

Paris Gaels GAA

Paris Gaels GAA is a Gaelic sports club based in the French capital. Affiliated with the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association), the club has teams for Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Camogie for all ages, sexes, and abilities. The club also promotes Irish culture through various events held in Paris.

France Cricket

France Cricket is the national association of French cricket clubs. The association provides a database for local cricket clubs, ensuring you can find your nearest crease. Whether you’re an avid cricketer or just starting out, explore cricket in France with France Cricket.

British Rugby Football Club of Paris

The British Rugby Football Club of Paris is a sports club in Paris. Since 1923, the club has provided a sporting home for British expats living and working in the French capital. The club welcomes players of all abilities and nationalities to come along and take part in the fun.

StubHub

StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in France. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.

