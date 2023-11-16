Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a French cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in France to help with your move abroad:

Lycamobile

Lycamobile is a telecommunications company operating in France. They offer SIM-only deals that allow you to call, text, and use your data all over the EU and Turkey. Their eshop also has a selection of mobile phones. Join Lycamobile for a network that gives you flexibility and freedom.
RED by SFR

RED by SFR is a low-cost mobile and internet provider operating in France. They offer customizable non-binding packages for mobile internet, texting, and calls. Choose a plan with a new phone included or a SIM-only deal. Connect easily and commitment-free with RED by SFR.
Prixtel

Prixtel is a French mobile operator based in Aix-en-Provence. They offer a flexible mobile service tailored to the customer's needs. With a focus on ethical consumption, they aim to provide sustainable mobile services. Find a mobile package committed to fairness and awareness with Prixtel.
La Poste Mobile

La Poste Mobile is a telecom provider operating in France. Alongside a range of mobile contracts, prepaid SIMs, and SIM-only deals, they also offer home internet and TV packages. If you're setting up your new life in France, see how La Poste Mobile can help get you connected.
SFR

SFR is a telecommunications company operating across France. With home and mobile phone connections, internet services, and TV packages offering programming from around the world, SFR has something for everyone. Choose your options and get connected in France with SFR.
Lebara

Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options in France, offering calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.
Réglo Mobile

Réglo Mobile is a French telecommunications company. They offer a range of low-price, flexible options for SIM-only tariffs and mobile phones. They aim to make cell phone services better, more accessible, and cheaper, so choose Réglo Mobile to find your next great deal.

Coriolis

Coriolis is a French telecommunications company offering low-cost smartphones, mobile tariffs, and home internet. With SIM-only deals, offers on smartphones, and fiber internet with optional TV, there’s a tariff to suit everyone. Get your home connected with Coriolis.

Orange

Orange is one of the leading French home telecom companies, offering a wide range of expat-friendly products. Choose from mobile subscriptions, SIM cards, home internet, and digital TV packages. Take advantage of the widespread Orange network and get your new life in France connected.

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

