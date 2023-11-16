Having a French cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in France to help with your move abroad:
Réglo Mobile is a French telecommunications company. They offer a range of low-price, flexible options for SIM-only tariffs and mobile phones. They aim to make cell phone services better, more accessible, and cheaper, so choose Réglo Mobile to find your next great deal.
Coriolis is a French telecommunications company offering low-cost smartphones, mobile tariffs, and home internet. With SIM-only deals, offers on smartphones, and fiber internet with optional TV, there’s a tariff to suit everyone. Get your home connected with Coriolis.
Orange is one of the leading French home telecom companies, offering a wide range of expat-friendly products. Choose from mobile subscriptions, SIM cards, home internet, and digital TV packages. Take advantage of the widespread Orange network and get your new life in France connected.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
