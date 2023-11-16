Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in France:
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
leboncoin is a French online marketplace for work, vehicles, real estate, and more. Find anything from your favourite film on DVD to a hotel stay in Bordeaux. You can also place adverts to rent out and sell goods and services to other users. Visit leboncoin online and get a great deal.
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
My French House is an online property portal for the French housing market. The site provides house listings throughout the country, as well as other important information relating to your purchase, such as insurance. If you’re moving to France, check out properties on My French House.
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.
Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.
PAP Immobilier is an online property portal operating across France. They have a wide range of properties available on their website, from city center apartments to mountain chalets. Find the right home for you and your family with PAP Immobilier. Website in French only.
Se Loger is an online property portal operating in France. Their website lists thousands of unique properties across the country for both rental and sale. Whether you’re moving to Lyon or Lille, find your new home on Se Loger. Website in French only.
Roomlala is an online property portal that operates internationally. They offer rentals of up to a year, including furnished apartments, flat-shares and more. If you’re relocating to a new country, find your new home on Roomlala.
La Carte des Colocs is an online property portal operating across France. They specialize in colocation – helping tenants and landlords find new roommates for their properties. So, for an easy way to find your next home in France, log onto La Carte des Colocs.
ADELE is an online housing portal specializing in student housing. The website offers a quick and hassle-free way to find accommodation, allowing you to search by city or housing type. So, find your new student digs quicker by checking out ADELE’s online portal.
AVendreALouer is an online property portal operating across France. They have a range of properties across the country, from city center townhouses to rural cottages. So, if you’re moving to France find your new home with AVendreALouer. Website in French only.
French-Property.com is an online property site operating across France. The website provides a range of information on living in France, from French property listings to home insurance advice. If you’re relocating to France, check out French-Property.com for the latest information.
Green-Acres.com is an international online property portal. Operating in over 50 countries around the world, the site provides an easy way for expats to buy property abroad. Whether you’re looking for a French cottage or a villa in Greece, Green-Acres.com can help.
Logic-Immo.com is an online property portal operating across France. They have comprehensive listings of rentals and sales properties, as well as a realtor search function. So, whether you’re relocating to Paris or Perpignan, find your next home on Logic-Immo.com. Website in French only.
ParuVendu.fr is an online classified advertisements portal operating across France. They have listings across a range of sectors, including property, motors, jobs, services and more. So, whatever you’re looking for in France, you’ll find it on ParuVendu.fr.
Appartager is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Appartager.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
