Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in France:

Blueground

Blueground is an online rental portal operating in France. Their innovative platform revolutionizes the renting process – simple search online, find your new home and move in the next day. Blueground takes care of the rest and ensures you're good to go from day 1, with bedding, Wi-Fi, and more.
Homelike

Homelike is a housing portal specializing in business travelers. Multi-national businesses rely on their reliable portfolio of furnished accommodations to find the right homes for their employees, wherever they're relocating in Europe. If your business goes beyond borders, see how Homelike can help.
HousingAnywhere

HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Spotahome

Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home.
All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

leboncoin

leboncoin is a French online marketplace for work, vehicles, real estate, and more. Find anything from your favourite film on DVD to a hotel stay in Bordeaux. You can also place adverts to rent out and sell goods and services to other users. Visit leboncoin online and get a great deal.

Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

My French House

My French House is an online property portal for the French housing market. The site provides house listings throughout the country, as well as other important information relating to your purchase, such as insurance. If you’re moving to France, check out properties on My French House.

HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.

Short Stay Group

Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.

PAP Immobilier

PAP Immobilier is an online property portal operating across France. They have a wide range of properties available on their website, from city center apartments to mountain chalets. Find the right home for you and your family with PAP Immobilier. Website in French only.

Se Loger

Se Loger is an online property portal operating in France. Their website lists thousands of unique properties across the country for both rental and sale. Whether you’re moving to Lyon or Lille, find your new home on Se Loger. Website in French only.

Roomlala

Roomlala is an online property portal that operates internationally. They offer rentals of up to a year, including furnished apartments, flat-shares and more. If you’re relocating to a new country, find your new home on Roomlala.

La Carte des Colocs

La Carte des Colocs is an online property portal operating across France. They specialize in colocation – helping tenants and landlords find new roommates for their properties. So, for an easy way to find your next home in France, log onto La Carte des Colocs.

ADELE

ADELE is an online housing portal specializing in student housing. The website offers a quick and hassle-free way to find accommodation, allowing you to search by city or housing type. So, find your new student digs quicker by checking out ADELE’s online portal.

AVendreALouer

AVendreALouer is an online property portal operating across France. They have a range of properties across the country, from city center townhouses to rural cottages. So, if you’re moving to France find your new home with AVendreALouer. Website in French only.

French-Property.com

French-Property.com is an online property site operating across France. The website provides a range of information on living in France, from French property listings to home insurance advice. If you’re relocating to France, check out French-Property.com for the latest information.

Green-Acres.com

Green-Acres.com is an international online property portal. Operating in over 50 countries around the world, the site provides an easy way for expats to buy property abroad. Whether you’re looking for a French cottage or a villa in Greece, Green-Acres.com can help.

Logic-Immo.com

Logic-Immo.com is an online property portal operating across France. They have comprehensive listings of rentals and sales properties, as well as a realtor search function. So, whether you’re relocating to Paris or Perpignan, find your next home on Logic-Immo.com. Website in French only.

ParuVendu.fr

ParuVendu.fr is an online classified advertisements portal operating across France. They have listings across a range of sectors, including property, motors, jobs, services and more. So, whatever you’re looking for in France, you’ll find it on ParuVendu.fr.

Appartager

Appartager is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Appartager.

Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

