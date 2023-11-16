Featured Globeducate Globeducate is a network of 60+ international schools in 12 countries.They provide a world-class bilingual K-12 education in English and other languages, with schools in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. Explore Globeducate schools near you, and find out how your child can become a global citizen. Visit website

Featured ICS Paris ICS Paris is an international school offering an English-speaking curriculum in the French capital. The school accepts students from Nursery to Grade 12 and is located in the 15th arrondissement. They teach the IB curriculum and IB Diploma program, providing students with an international outlook.

Featured Hattemer The Hattemer School provides a private, bilingual French and English-language curriculum on its two campuses in Paris. The school welcomes students aged two to 18, offering French and International Baccalaureate options. Discover the Hattemer method for a stimulating academic environment.

Featured EIB de la Jonchère EIB de La Jonchère is a bilingual international school located 30 minutes outside of Paris, in Yvelines. The school teaches students aged three to 15, following Ministry of National Education programs in French and English. EIB de La Jonchère prepares students for the future in a nurturing learning environment.

Featured EIB Grenelle EIB Grenelle is a private bilingual international school in the seventh arrondissement in Paris. Students from nursery to Year 5 can enjoy a bilingual education that combines the best of British and French teaching methods. Start your child's learning journey in a family atmosphere in the French capital.

Featured ICS Côte D'Azur ICS Côte D'Azur is an international school in Valbonne. Recognized as an IB World School, they provide a bilingual French and English education for children three to 11 years. The school is surrounded by nature and caters to international and local families, offering a student-centered approach to learning.

Featured International School of Nice The International School of Nice is an independent school to the west of the city. The school offers an Anglophone education program for students from four to 18 years, culminating in the IB Diploma program. With 40 years experience, the International School of Nice offers a global education

Featured Mougins School Mougins School is an international school located on the Côte d'Azur. The school offers a British education to students from three to 18 years, including the IGCSE and A-Level programs. With its lush green campus and state-of-the-art facilities, Mougins School provides a great start for your child.