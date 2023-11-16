Country Flag

Family and Kids Activities

Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in France:

Featured

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Family and Kids Activities

Standard Athletic Club

Standard Athletic Club is an international, English-speaking sports and social club based in a forest easily accessible from Paris. There is a whole host of activities on offer, from football and tennis to bridge and yoga. Standard Athletic Club also has a number of children’s activities.

Visit website

Message

Message is a community for English-speaking parents living in and around Paris. The group provides a support and social network for those with children of all ages in the French capital. Whether you’re looking for friends, info, or a playdate for your child(ren), find it with Message.

Visit website

World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts

The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.

Visit website

Hidden Gems Tours

Hidden Gem Tours is a tour operator based in Paris. They specialize in private tours of Paris and Versailles, with knowledgeable English-speaking guides showing visitors the unmissable sights. If you’re moving to Paris, get to know your new home with Hidden Gems Tours.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing