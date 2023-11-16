Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in France:
Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.
Standard Athletic Club is an international, English-speaking sports and social club based in a forest easily accessible from Paris. There is a whole host of activities on offer, from football and tennis to bridge and yoga. Standard Athletic Club also has a number of children’s activities.
Message is a community for English-speaking parents living in and around Paris. The group provides a support and social network for those with children of all ages in the French capital. Whether you’re looking for friends, info, or a playdate for your child(ren), find it with Message.
The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.
Hidden Gem Tours is a tour operator based in Paris. They specialize in private tours of Paris and Versailles, with knowledgeable English-speaking guides showing visitors the unmissable sights. If you’re moving to Paris, get to know your new home with Hidden Gems Tours.
