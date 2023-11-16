Country Flag

Online shopping can be difficult in French. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:

Auchan

Auchan is a French retailer with supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores all over France. They also provide convenient shopping online, so you can order anything from groceries to furniture right to your door. Whatever your home needs, you can find it at Auchan.
Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in France. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
Groupon

Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in France. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon.
Other listings of Online Shopping

leboncoin

leboncoin is a French online marketplace for work, vehicles, real estate, and more. Find anything from your favourite film on DVD to a hotel stay in Bordeaux. You can also place adverts to rent out and sell goods and services to other users. Visit leboncoin online and get a great deal.

US Delivered

US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.

ParuVendu.fr

ParuVendu.fr is an online classified advertisements portal operating across France. They have listings across a range of sectors, including property, motors, jobs, services and more. So, whatever you’re looking for in France, you’ll find it on ParuVendu.fr.

