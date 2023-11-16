Trying to understand the healthcare system in France? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
SOS Médicins provides 24/7 emergency GP services in Paris and the surrounding area. Their service includes general medical visits, emergency appointments, out-of-hours, and continuity of care at home and in the workplace. Call SOS Médicins to request an emergency house call.
AlloDocteur.fr is an online platform for booking in-person or online medical appointments. As well as searching for a medical professional and attending appointments online through the platform, you can manage your prescriptions and vaccinations. Find a doctor near you with AlloDocteur.fr.
Ameli.fr is the French government’s healthcare insurance portal. On their website you can find information about insurance, reimbursement of costs, and details on healthcare concerns. Go to Ameli.fr to find out more about organizing your healthcare insurance in France.
Maiia (formerly RDVmedicaux) is an online directory for French healthcare providers. On their website, you can look up medical professionals and plan an appointment for a physical or video consultation. Visit Maiia online to create your medical dossier and book an appointment.
KelDoc is an online platform for organizing healthcare appointments in France. Their website provides a search tool to find specialists in your area, as well as their availability and prices. From GPs, to dentists, to gynecologists, visit KelDoc to plan your next appointment.
Doctolib is an online booking system for consultations with healthcare professionals in France. Their website allows you to search by area of expertise, availability, and spoken language. You can also manage your medical files and vaccinations online. Visit Doctolib to organize your healthcare.
